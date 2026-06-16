The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy has taken another turn after NFL writer Crissy Froyd made a disturbing claim involving veteran reporter Mike Silver. Froyd alleged that shortly after she wrote about the Russini-Vrabel situation, Silver interacted with older bikini photos on her Instagram, including pictures from when she was 20 and 21. Her remarks have sparked fresh discussion as questions continue around Russini's reported exit from The Athletic and the publication's internal standards review.

Crissy Froyd claims Mike Silver liked old bikini photos after Dianna Russini story

Froyd made the allegation on social media while responding to podcaster Tony Farmer, who questioned Silver's silence on the Russini controversy. According to Froyd, something unusual happened after she published her Daily Mail opinion piece discussing the matter.

“Something weird did happen to me right after I wrote my article in Daily Mail. Mike Silver, who I don't follow and doesn't follow me, scrolled almost to the bottom of my Instagram and liked 2 of my bikini photos and an additional picture. In one I was only 20 and the other, 21,” Froyd wrote.

Froyd later shared screenshots while discussing the issue publicly. The comments came after Farmer pointed to Silver's lack of public reaction to the Russini story despite their reported professional connection over the years. Froyd has also remained vocal about ethics in sports journalism following her earlier criticism of Russini's conduct.

Meanwhile, Russini has pushed back against public speculation surrounding her professional and personal life. She stepped away from The Athletic earlier this year, while the publication confirmed that a standards review linked to her work would continue after her departure.

LaVar Arrington says Dianna Russini investigation could be “too big” to fully reveal

Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington recently shared his thoughts on the situation during an appearance on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe. Arrington suggested that any investigation involving Russini could have a much broader impact because of her deep ties across NFL media and league circles.

“Think about how many people Dianna Russini knows. She's an insider, she knows a lot of people,” Arrington said. “And again, the rumors about her were swirling around even when she was in D.C. That's like noted, that's on record, that's on file.”

Arrington also questioned whether The Athletic would ever release the full findings of its reported review. “It might be too big, man. They might not be able to release that… On god, bruh, they might not be able to [release] that information,” Arrington said.

Former NFL player and analyst Mark Schlereth has also spoken about the controversy, previously saying he believes “the entire league is nervous” about where the matter could lead. While no official findings have been released, the story continues to draw attention across NFL media circles.