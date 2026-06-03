Dave Portnoy is still unsure where things stand between him and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel after months of headlines involving NFL insider Dianna Russini. The Barstool Sports founder recently admitted he avoided speaking to Vrabel during a public event because he did not know how the coach may have reacted to his past comments. Even though Portnoy has publicly backed Vrabel before, the controversy appears to have made things uncomfortable between the two as attention around the situation continues during the NFL offseason.

Dave Portnoy says he avoided Mike Vrabel after Dianna Russini controversy

Portnoy recently attended quarterback Drake Maye's celebrity softball game, where Vrabel was also present. However, despite having a history with the Patriots coach, he chose not to speak to him. “No, I did not. I was afraid to go up to him,” Portnoy said while speaking about the event. He added, “I do have a relationship with him in the past [but] I have no idea what he's seen, what I've said.”

Still, Portnoy said Vrabel looked comfortable and seemed unfazed during the event. According to him, the Patriots coach appeared relaxed around players and received a warm reception from fans. Portnoy described the atmosphere as normal and said Vrabel looked to be in good spirits despite months of public attention surrounding his personal life.

Dave Portnoy once made headlines with Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini prediction

Portnoy's hesitation comes months after he publicly commented on the controversy involving Vrabel and Russini. Earlier in the offseason, photos and reports surrounding the pair fueled major discussion online and across NFL circles. At first, Portnoy strongly defended Vrabel and praised his leadership during the public fallout. “LEADER OF MEN!” he wrote at the time. “Let he who has not made a mistake or bad decision cast the 1st stone!”

But only days later, Portnoy sparked more attention after making an unexpected prediction about Vrabel and Russini's future. “Davey Pageviews You Heard it Here 1st Prediction – Vrabel and Russini both get divorced and remarry each other,” he posted online.

As the Patriots move deeper into the offseason, Vrabel has largely stayed quiet and kept his focus on football. While attention will eventually shift back to the field, the situation remains one of the league's most talked-about offseason storylines.