Tom Brady is entering his third season in the Fox Sports broadcast booth, but questions about his future have followed him since he became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The unusual combination has brought NFL restrictions and outside speculation. Brady, however, says the noise does not change how seriously he approaches broadcasting. For the former quarterback, the focus remains on preparation, improvement and earning his place on the Fox team.

Tom Brady says his focus remains on becoming a better NFL broadcaster

Brady has not treated his broadcasting career as a side project. After retiring from football, he took on one of the biggest roles in NFL media, joining Kevin Burkhardt as Fox's lead game analyst.

His Raiders ownership stake has created some limits around his work with teams he covers. Those rules have also fueled questions about whether the arrangement could affect his preparation or his long-term commitment to Fox.

Brady rejected that idea when discussing the criticism surrounding his role.

“It's clickbait for people and it's something that people have no idea what they're really glomming onto,” Brady said.

He explained that his approach has remained similar to the mindset he used during his playing career.

“They just put it out there in the world and see what sticks. So to me, I just focus on what I need to do to be prepared. That's what I did as a player, and I go out there every week as a broadcaster and try to do the same thing.”

That emphasis on preparation appears to have helped. Brady's Fox booth improved in its second season, moving from a 14th-place ranking among NFL broadcast teams in 2024 to ninth in 2025, according to Awful Announcing.

Tom Brady hopes to finish his long-term Fox Sports contract

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has also made his intentions clear about his future with Fox Sports. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with the network, and he said he hopes to remain there through the entire agreement.

“I have a lot to prove to myself, to my teammates. I have a lot to prove to the executives,” Brady said. “I want to go earn it and I don't want anything given to me.”

Brady also spoke warmly about the relationships he has developed inside Fox Sports. He said the team has built strong chemistry through seminars, retreats and regular communication.

“It feels like a big family in so many ways, and I was not really expecting that when I decided to take the job.”

With another NFL season beginning, Brady now has another opportunity to show that his commitment to broadcasting is more than talk. His next assignment will put him alongside Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi for the Eagles vs. Commanders matchup.