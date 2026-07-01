Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations have become one of the biggest celebrity stories of the week. As fresh reports reveal details about the preparations, fans are also looking back at the people who have been part of Swift's NFL journey from the very beginning. One name that continues to stand out is Brittany Mahomes.

Long before the wedding buzz reached its peak, Brittany Mahomes helped welcome Swift into the Kansas City Chiefs family. Their friendship quickly grew beyond game days, making them one of the NFL's most talked-about celebrity duos during the Chiefs' recent championship run.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes built a close friendship during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run

Swift's first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023 changed the NFL conversation almost overnight. While she was there to support Travis Kelce, she also found an early connection with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The two women were regularly seen together during home games, celebrating touchdowns, cheering from luxury suites and traveling to road games as the Chiefs chased another Super Bowl title. Their celebrations quickly went viral across social media, with one memorable moment during a Thursday Night Football game becoming one of the most shared NFL images of the season.

Fans embraced the friendship from the start. Some even called them "football besties," while one fan wrote, "I love the girl power!" Television comedy writer Don Mastro also joked on X, "When the new history books are written, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes relationship will be 95% of the material."

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Their friendship soon extended beyond football. They attended birthday celebrations, spent New Year's Eve with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, watched the US Open together and celebrated another Chiefs Super Bowl victory alongside friends and family.

Wedding preparations add fresh attention to one of the NFL's biggest friendships

As Swift and Kelce prepare to tie the knot, new reports have offered a glimpse into the scale of the celebrations. According to TMZ, large food deliveries were spotted arriving at Madison Square Garden ahead of the reported wedding festivities.

The reported menu included lobster meat, several chicken dishes, fries, onion rings, vegetables, dairy products and even a Krispy Kreme delivery. Artificial trees and other decorative items were also seen arriving as crews continued transforming the venue. Reports have also pointed to heavy security measures as workers prepared for the private event.

The latest developments have also revived questions about Brittany Mahomes' role in the celebration. While there has been no official confirmation that she will serve as a bridesmaid, many fans expect her and Patrick Mahomes to be among the couple's closest guests after sharing several major moments together over the past three years.

Whether or not Brittany has an official role in the ceremony, her friendship with Swift remains one of the defining stories of the pop star's journey into the NFL world. As wedding weekend begins, that bond is once again drawing attention alongside one of the year's most anticipated celebrity celebrations.