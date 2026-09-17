Patrick Mahomes already owns three Super Bowl rings. What he and his wife Brittany are quietly assembling off the field, however, may outlast all of them. The couple now holds ownership stakes across the Kansas City Royals (MLB), Sporting Kansas City (MLS), the Kansas City Current (NWSL), and the Alpine F1 team, making them arguably the most strategically invested athlete-couple in American sports right now. And none of this happened by accident.

What businesses do Patrick and Brittany Mahomes own in Kansas City?

The breadth of what the Mahomes family controls in Kansas City is genuinely striking. Patrick became part of the Kansas City Royals ownership group in 2020, making him the youngest owner in MLB history at the time. He then expanded into soccer in 2021, joining the ownership group at Sporting Kansas City, and later becoming part of the Alpine Racing Team in Formula One.

But the most revealing investment is the Kansas City Current. The NWSL franchise was originally Brittany's idea. She co-founded the club back in 2020, with Patrick following as a co-owner a few years later. Brittany is a former collegiate soccer player at the University of Texas at Tyler, and this was never just a vanity buy. When the ownership group committed to bringing an NWSL team back to Kansas City, they placed a stadium dedicated to women's professional sports at the centre of their priorities from the very start.

The result was CPKC Stadium, which opened in March 2024. Built at a cost of nearly $120 million on the banks of the Missouri River, it became the first facility in NWSL history constructed expressly for a women's soccer team. What started as an early-stage gamble has paid off massively. The KC Current's valuation jumped from $75 million in 2024 to $325 million by 2026. The franchise now leads the NWSL in annual revenue at $36 million.

Brittany said at the time of Patrick joining as co-owner, "We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner. He has been a huge supporter behind the scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable."

Why did Patrick Mahomes choose Kansas City for all his investments?

This is where the story gets interesting. Most NFL stars diversify across markets, chasing valuation and returns. Mahomes took a different path. His investments are anchored in Kansas City in a way that is deliberate and structured, with Forbes estimating his off-field earnings at $30 million in 2026, more than double the next-highest NFL player.

When Mahomes joined Sporting KC in 2021, he said, "Sporting is a community-oriented club, and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City." That framing is consistent every time he talks about these investments. It is not the language of someone chasing ROI tables. It reads more like someone building roots.

Patrick said during a 2021 interview, "I want to play for a long time but you can't play forever, but I always want to be involved in sports in some way." That line matters. He is not buying brand endorsements. He is buying future relevance in a city where he is already a legend. The CPKC Stadium expansion, which will grow from 11,500 seats to 18,000 along with retail and infrastructure development in the Berkley Riverfront district, confirms this is a long-term urban play as much as it is a sports investment.

Between them, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have turned Kansas City into something far more than a football town. The stadium is jointly owned by the Mahomes couple and Chris and Angie Long, and in a joint statement they said, "In the soccer capital of America, we are building the world's best women's soccer club." That confidence was not empty talk. The numbers since have backed it up.