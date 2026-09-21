Before Gracie Hunt became known as a Kansas City Chiefs heiress, former Miss Kansas USA and marathon runner, soccer was the sport she wanted to pursue. She had hoped to continue playing in college, but multiple concussions eventually forced her to leave the game. Hunt then found new competitive outlets in pageantry and marathon running before making strength training a major part of her routine. The journey was not simple for Hunt, who had built much of her early identity around soccer. Years later, she continues to draw lessons from that period while approaching sports through a very different lens.

Gracie Hunt's Fourth Concussion Forced Her To Leave Soccer Behind

Hunt discussed her soccer journey in an interview with “Her Campus” during her time at Southern Methodist University. She explained that she had planned to play college soccer, but her fourth concussion forced her to reconsider that future.

“When you're that age, you don't really know what you want to do with your life, you may or may not even know where you want to go to college, but you have your sport,” Hunt said in the interview. “But for me, that was all taken, and it really forced me to reevaluate what I wanted to do.”

Hunt also spoke about the personal side of losing soccer, describing the experience as “incredibly painful” because so much of her identity had grown around the sport.

She eventually found another competitive stage in pageantry. Hunt won Miss Kansas USA in 2021 and competed at Miss USA later that year. Marathon running then gave her another demanding athletic challenge.

Her connection to sports also extended beyond her own competitions. While studying at SMU, Hunt founded Breaking Barriers Through Sports, a nonprofit focused on giving children greater access to sports and supporting sports facilities in schools around the Dallas area.

How Did Gracie Hunt Go From Soccer To Pageants And Marathons To Find A New Sporting Identity?

Hunt recently discussed the role of athletics during her August 11, 2026 appearance on The Riley Gaines Show. Speaking with Riley Gaines, she connected her experiences in sports with the way she now views health and confidence.

“Sports empower women,” Hunt told Gaines during the Aug. 11 podcast. She said athletics can teach women to focus on health and performance instead of attaching wellness to appearance.

Her own training has also taken another turn. Hunt said she has lifted weights since she was 13, while her recent routine puts more attention on heavy strength training after she stepped back from long-distance running.

“There's so much misconception out there that if you lift weights, you're going to be bulky and big,” Hunt told Gaines during the podcast. “That is not how it works.”

The shift gives Hunt a very different athletic routine from the one she once imagined as a soccer player. She went from competing on the field to competing in pageants, then testing her endurance through marathons before making the weight room a bigger part of her training.

Her approach now focuses less on fitting into one image and more on staying capable. During the episode, Hunt said, “I'm confident in my skin because I know I'm strong, I know I'm capable.”

The fourth concussion closed Hunt's planned route through soccer, but her connection with athletics continued through several different stages of her life. Today, her training looks different, yet competition and performance remain central to how she approaches sport.