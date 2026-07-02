Travis Kelce never got his friendship bracelet to Taylor Swift. That moment of missed connection in July 2023 somehow turned into one of the most talked-about romances in recent pop culture. Now, nearly two years after confirming their relationship in October 2023, the couple are reportedly set to marry ahead of the Fourth of July weekend in New York City. And thanks to a candid August 2025 episode of the New Heights podcast, the full story of how they actually got together is finally out.

How did Travis Kelce first try to meet Taylor Swift?

It started at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in July 2023, watched from his private box, traded bracelets with fans, and had a plan ready: a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. The plan fell flat. Swift does not meet people before or after shows to protect her voice, and Kelce never got the chance to hand it over.

He did not handle it quietly. "I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he admitted on New Heights that month. Swift, looking back on it during her August 2025 podcast appearance, called it a "man tantrum" with zero hesitation.

"This dude didn't get a meet and greet, and he's making it everyone's problem," she said. She also noted he did not even contact her management directly but instead tried to reach her through someone who worked the elevator. Her verdict: it felt like an '80s John Hughes movie. Specifically, she compared it to Say Anything. "He was standing outside of my window with a boombox," she said. Then she paused on it: "If this guy's not crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager. It was wild, but it worked."

Who actually set up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Andy Reid gets the main credit, and the couple said so directly. Taylor Swift confirmed it plainly on the podcast: "Andy was vouching for you. There were a lot of people whispering in my ear about you." Kelce responded with a simple "Thank you, Andy." Their follow-up was equally straightforward: "Whatever Andy Reid says, we're gonna stand by." Reid had a pre-existing connection to Swift's father, Scott, which made the informal introduction feel less out of nowhere.

Patrick Mahomes also claimed some credit during a May 2024 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He said he was the one who first invited Kelce to the Eras Tour concert and encouraged him to pursue things. "I like to take some of the credit," Mahomes said. "I was like, 'Dude, you should go for it.'"

What happened on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first date?

Taylor Swift reached out after those early endorsements, and the two eventually met in person. On their first date, Swift asked Kelce what it was like facing his brother Jason on the Super Bowl field. Kelce, to his credit, gave her the full breakdown of offensive and defensive rotations without making her feel embarrassed about the question. "I now know what an insane question that was," she said on the podcast.

By September 2023, when Swift appeared at a Chiefs game, they had already been seeing each other privately for about a month. "We got to get to know each other," she told TIME. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." They went properly public the following month, photographed holding hands in New York City after a Saturday Night Live appearance.