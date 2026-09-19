Chloe Kim was sitting with her physical therapist Vinh during the 2025 X Games, venting about her love life in the way people do when they have completely given up on something. "I can't date anymore, like, I'm done. I'm just gonna be single forever," she recalled on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in March 2026. "I was being so dramatic. I was like, I'm gonna get a sperm donor. I don't need a man."

Vinh listened, then asked what she was looking for in a partner. Tall, kind, family-oriented, successful, she said. Her therapist thought of someone immediately: Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns defensive end he also happened to know through the fitness world. Kim was not immediately convinced. "I was like, OK, like I'll talk to him real quick."

How a FaceTime Call in Cabo Started Everything

Vinh set up an introduction over FaceTime while Garrett was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Kim described the conversation as quick and low-key, more of a brief hello than anything that felt significant in the moment. "It was so quick. Like, 'Hey, what's up?' Super small talk." She went back to practice assuming she would never hear from him again. "I thought it was a one and done," she said. "I assumed I would never hear from this man again."

Later that day, after practice finished, her phone buzzed. "Hey, how did it go? It's Myles." He had texted her every day since. "Do I have really low standards or is that really sweet?" she joked on the podcast. From that point, what began as a brief FaceTime introduction grew into a full relationship.

From the X Games to Milan Cortina

The couple went public at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo in May 2025, attended together in a moment captured widely on social media. As their relationship became more visible, Garrett made a point of showing up for Kim in the same way she had been supporting him at Browns games. When Kim competed at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in February, Garrett was in the stands throughout. She had dislocated her shoulder and torn her labrum weeks before the Games. She competed anyway and won a silver medal in the women's halfpipe. His post-medal celebration involved a family dinner, champagne and, at Kim's insistence, a game of Pokémon with her mother. In a Sports Illustrated interview filmed around the same time, Garrett paused during a list of personal facts and recited a poem he had written for her. That clip has been circulating ever since.