Jimmy Horn Jr.'s NFL future changed quickly after the Carolina Panthers waived him following their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. The former Colorado receiver made a costly mistake on special teams, but his exit soon became more than a roster story. Deion Sanders, who coached Horn in Boulder and has remained close to him, stepped in when he learned about the move. Sanders spoke with Horn and also reached out to NFL teams. His response showed how much the former Colorado star still means to him beyond football.

Deion Sanders Made Sure Jimmy Horn Jr. Knew He Still Had Support

Horn's release came after he muffed a punt during Carolina's 59-37 loss to Chicago. The mistake helped the Bears turn the play into points, adding to a rough opening day for the Panthers.

Sanders did not ignore what happened on the field. Still, he felt one mistake should not define Horn as a player or person.“I made some calls,” Sanders said during his weekly coaches show with Mark Johnson.

Sanders also shared his feelings about the former Colorado receiver. “I love Jimmy,” Sanders said. “Jimmy's a great, great kid. I don't understand, and I hate questioning management because I'm not there, but this kid is a great human being.”

The connection between the two goes back to Horn's time at Colorado. Sanders became a father figure to him and remained involved in his life after Horn moved on to the NFL.

Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales says they want Jimmy Horn Jr back on the roster:



“This is not the end of his story.”???? pic.twitter.com/3V1DnmhmHv — GUCCE (@gucceCU) September 16, 2026

That relationship made the latest setback personal for Sanders. Rather than simply watching from a distance, he tried to help Horn find another path.

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s NFL Story May Not End With Carolina Panthers Move

Horn still has a possible route back into Carolina's plans. After clearing waivers he is expected to have a chance to join the Panthers' practice squad.

The Panthers also made a move to strengthen their linebacker depth after injuries affected the position. That helped create the roster situation that led to Horn being waived. The 2025 sixth-round pick played 15 games for Carolina and finished his rookie season with 11 catches for 108 yards. His college career was stronger, with Horn producing 162 receptions, 1,967 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns between Colorado and South Florida.

Now, another opportunity could be within reach.

For Horn, the next step will be about proving that one difficult play does not define his NFL career. For Sanders, his response has already shown that he remains willing to stand behind a player he once coached.

Whether Horn stays in Carolina or finds another team, the calls from Sanders could help keep his NFL journey moving.