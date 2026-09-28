Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders have made millions from football while their money came at different stages of their careers. Deion built his wealth through a long NFL career, MLB career, coaching job, and brand deals. Shedeur started earning big money much earlier through college football and NIL deals. His NFL career then added another source of income. The two also share a close football link, with Deion coaching his son at Jackson State and Colorado. Deion still has a much bigger estimated fortune, but Shedeur has already made a strong financial start in professional football.

Deion Sanders Has Built A $60 Million Fortune Across Sports And Coaching

Deion Sanders has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The former NFL star did not earn his money from one sport. He played 14 seasons in the NFL and also played Major League Baseball.

During his career, Deion earned millions from NFL and MLB contracts. He also became a major name outside sports.

His endorsement deals included brands such as Nike, Pepsi, Sega, Burger King, American Express, and Pizza Hut.

After retiring from playing, Deion moved into broadcasting and coaching. He led Jackson State before becoming the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Uh Oh: Deion Sanders has been exposed for wearing a fake $300,000 Richard Millie watch.



Coach Prime has an estimated $70M net worth. pic.twitter.com/HELt1aWWgl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 14, 2026

His Colorado contract has also added heavily to his income. In March 2025, he signed a five-year, $54 million extension.

Shedeur Sanders Has Built A $14 Million Fortune From NIL, NFL And Licensing

Shedeur Sanders has an estimated net worth of about $14 million.

A large part of his early wealth came before he played an NFL game. At Colorado, Shedeur became one of college football's biggest NIL names.

His NIL earnings were reported to have passed $5 million. He also signed deals with brands including Gatorade, Beats by Dre, and Mercedes-Benz.

Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year contract worth about $4.65 million.

His NFL salary, however, is only one part of his earnings.

Shedeur also earned major money through NFLPA licensing and player marketing payments. His company, SS2 Legendary LLC, reportedly received about $17.7 million over the previous year.

Deion Sanders Is About $46 Million Ahead Of Shedeur Sanders

The reported numbers show a clear gap between father and son.

Deion Sanders' estimated $60 million net worth is about $46 million higher than Shedeur Sanders' reported $14 million fortune.

Deion has had decades to build his wealth across professional sports, endorsements, and coaching. Shedeur is still at the start of his NFL career.

The interesting part is Shedeur's off-field earning power. His NFLPA income has already become a major part of his financial story.

For now, Deion remains far ahead in total estimated wealth. Shedeur, however, has already built a multimillion-dollar fortune while only beginning his professional career.