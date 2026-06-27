Brandon Aiyuk's future with the San Francisco 49ers remains one of the biggest talking points of the NFL offseason. While the wide receiver continues to hint at wanting a fresh start, his recent social media activity has shifted the focus away from football. Instead of discussing his talent, former NFL players are now raising concerns about his public behavior and what it could mean for his career. The latest criticism came from former linebacker Emmanuel Acho and Super Bowl champion TJ Ward, who both shared blunt opinions during separate discussions on SpeakEasy. Their comments have added another layer to the growing conversation surrounding Aiyuk as uncertainty continues over whether he will remain with the 49ers or move elsewhere.

Emmanuel Acho and Super Bowl champion TJ Ward take aim at Brandon Aiyuk's recent behavior

Acho compared Aiyuk's current path to the early stages of Antonio Brown's well known off field decline. He explained that the comparison was about behavior, not accomplishments, pointing out that Brown had already built a Hall of Fame level resume before his personal issues became the center of attention.

"Brandon Aiyuk is on an early Antonio Brown trajectory, without the Antonio Brown talent," Acho said. "Antonio Brown had six consecutive seasons like we've never seen in the NFL before and I remind you all, it wasn't all of a sudden, it was subtle. Ended up as a flood, started out as a puddle. Brown did not start on Instagram crashing out.

"Brown just started running around saying, 'Free me.' Calling his grandma on Instagram live, cursing out general managers, that's how it started. Brandon Aiyuk is on this Antonio Brown trajectory, without the Antonio Brown numbers to back it up. Just cause he's on the trajectory doesn't mean he will land there. More game, less talk. More game, less Instagram live, bro."

Ward also questioned whether he would want Aiyuk on his own team, saying the receiver's recent actions could become a distraction inside an NFL locker room.

Yikes: Brandon Aiyuk continues to throw shade at the 49ers on Instagram throwing thousands of dollars on the floor.



San Fransico has paid Brandon over $60 million.



It's clear Aiyuk needs help. Pray for him ???? pic.twitter.com/8AJVnL5I8j — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 25, 2026

"I don't think so. I don't think he's stable," Ward said. "He's a great talent, but there's a million great talents in the NFL. He's an attention seeker, and I'm cool on attention seekers … but this kind of performance is unhealthy for the success of a football team."

"You talking about scamming a team, but you're trying to persuade another team to sign you, but you just showed the scam you pulled off."

Trade questions continue as Aiyuk's future remains uncertain

The criticism comes after Aiyuk repeatedly posted videos suggesting he wants to join the Washington Commanders if he parts ways with San Francisco. One clip encouraged fans to buy Commanders tickets, while another openly stated that Washington would be his preferred destination if he were released.

Despite the online speculation, there is still no sign that a trade is close. The 49ers continue to hold Aiyuk's rights, and no team has publicly shown interest in making a move. With training camp approaching, attention remains fixed on how the standoff will end. For now, the discussion around Aiyuk is being driven more by his public comments than by the playmaking ability that once made him one of the NFL's top young receivers.