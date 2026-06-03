Taylor Swift's reported wedding guest list has sparked fresh online reactions after claims surfaced that longtime friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller may not be invited to her wedding with Travis Kelce. While Swift has not publicly addressed the reports, speculation about a possible fallout with the couple has quickly gained attention online. The reported snub has also left fans debating whether Swift's close circle has changed over time.

Why Taylor Swift reportedly left Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry off her wedding guest list

According to entertainment reports, Taylor Swift's friend circle has reportedly become smaller ahead of her expected wedding celebrations with Travis Kelce. Reports claimed that Swift allegedly had a “falling out” with Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, though no official reason has been confirmed publicly.

Sources quoted in reports described it as a “sad time” for the friendship. Another insider reportedly claimed that Swift and Keleigh “grew apart due to differences in their lifestyles,” though details about the reported change in friendship remain unclear.

The rumors have drawn attention because Swift and the Tellers were once considered close. Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry even appeared in Swift's “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)” music video, showing how strong the friendship once appeared.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding buzz grows as fans react to Miles Teller reports

The speculation surrounding the reported fallout gained even more attention because fans have not seen Swift publicly with Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry in a long time. Their last major public appearance together came during Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, when they celebrated Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' victory.

Months later, during an interview at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in November 2025, Miles Teller gave a careful response when asked about Swift and Kelce's wedding plans. “I don't know. That is gonna be I imagine one impressive wedding,” he said. “Just very happy for them. I've known Trav for a while, too, and I think they're having a blast. That's the point.”

As reports about the alleged snub spread online, fans quickly shared mixed reactions. One user joked, “Everytime I open my phone I get gut wrenching news like this. I can't take this anymore.” Another wrote, “Eh I'm sure her millions of ex bf will be at this walking STD's wedding” while another fan wondered, “I wonder who the mole is.” Some also questioned the repeated reports of friendship fallout around Swift, with one person writing, “she has had a ‘falling out' with most everyone - is she the problem?”

For now, neither Swift nor the Tellers have publicly addressed the reports, leaving fans to continue speculating about what may have happened between the longtime friends.