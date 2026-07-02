A newly released 911 call has revealed the desperate moments before Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell's mother, Nateal Campbell, was found dead inside her Atlanta home. The recording captures family members pleading for a welfare check after becoming increasingly concerned about her safety and being unable to reach her. The development comes after Calais Campbell's brother, Ciarre Campbell, was arrested and charged in connection with her death.

911 call shows Calais Campbell's family feared for Nateal Campbell's safety

The emergency call, made on June 30, paints a troubling picture of a family that sensed something was wrong long before police entered the home.

The caller, identified only as "Mr. Campbell," explained that relatives became alarmed after neighbors reported seeing Ciarre Campbell driving his mother's vehicle. According to the family, that was highly unusual because he did not normally drive her car.

"It was kind of a wellness check, my brother, he's mentally ill, he's been diagnosed with schizophrenia and some other things. He stays with my mother, And this morning we're trying to get in," the caller told the dispatcher.

He added another troubling detail.

"This morning he drove her car, which is very unusual. She never let … he doesn't drive at all, but the neighbor caught it on camera that he drove off in her car and we can't get in her house."

Family members had reportedly tried to enter the residence but were unable to do so. The caller said his brother insisted their mother had already left the home, but surveillance footage from neighbors appeared to contradict that account.

"I just tried to jump the window, and he's in there, and he said she left, but the camera footage that my neighbor has shows she never left. So we're just trying to get in there."

????NFL Player Calais Campbell Brother Charged in Their Mother Death????

Ciarre Campbell, the brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife in the death of their mother, Nateal Campbell.



Police… pic.twitter.com/QRDDvcd0Lz — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) July 1, 2026

The dispatcher instructed the family to remain outside until officers arrived.

Police history at the Campbell home reveals earlier mental health concerns

When officers entered the Buckhead townhouse, they detained Ciarre Campbell before finding 71-year-old Nateal Campbell unresponsive inside. Authorities later said she died from injuries consistent with a knife attack. Ciarre Campbell now faces charges including felony murder, murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Police records also show officers had responded to the home 10 times over the previous nine months. Several of those calls involved reported mental health crises. According to previous police reports, Nateal Campbell had told officers her son had schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication.

One incident allegedly involved him burning items inside the garage because he believed he needed to remove evil spirits from the home. Another report stated he started a separate fire days later to "rid the house of the demons."

Neighbors had also contacted police on multiple occasions, reporting unusual behavior, disputes and other disturbances involving Ciarre Campbell.

The tragedy has deeply affected the Campbell family. Calais Campbell, a respected veteran entering his 19th NFL season after returning to the Baltimore Ravens, had often spoken publicly about his mother's influence on his life and career. The newly released emergency call now offers a heartbreaking glimpse into the family's desperate effort to reach her before it was too late.