Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage looked strong for years while their private life had growing problems. A new biography by Lars Anderson gives more details about what happened before their 2022 divorce. According to the book, Gisele Bundchen had asked Brady for more time, attention and help with their children years before their split. She even wrote him a serious letter after the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl. Later, as their marriage faced more pressure, a source claimed Bundchen told Brady they were not compatible. The account adds another layer to their difficult final years.

Gisele Bundchen Asked Tom Brady For More Time And Support At Home

Anderson's book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness, says Gisele Bundchen gave Brady a handwritten letter after the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

“She explained that their marriage wasn't working,” Anderson writes. “She needed more of him, more of his time, more of his attention, more of his heart.”

The message was about more than football. According to the book,Gisele Bundchen wanted Brady to be present when he was home instead of staying focused on his phone or thinking about games.

“She needed more help with the kids. She needed the chance to sleep in just a few days a week. She needed more time for her own career.”

A new Tom Brady biography claims Gisele Bündchen wrote Brady a handwritten letter in 2018 telling him their marriage wasn't working and pleading for more of his time and attention. During a later argument, she told him “Get sacked, loser!” as he left the house. pic.twitter.com/bshBV2GK4B — Brian Thomas (@FullContext_) September 26, 2026

The book says Brady kept the letter in a drawer and would read it again on nights when he thought about his marriage. The couple also went to counseling, according to the report.

Tom Brady's Football Career Continued To Create Tension Between Them

Gisele Bundchen's concerns did not disappear. A former Brady teammate told Anderson that the model had become tired of living around the NFL schedule.

“She was a bigger international star” than Brady, the teammate said. The source also claimed there were imbalances in how the two supported each other's careers.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022. He then changed his mind and returned for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His decision came during a period when his marriage was already facing serious problems.

The book also includes a separate account about Gisele Bundchen's interest in astrology. According to a person close to Brady, she looked at the stars and told him, “We're not compatible.”

The astrology claim comes from a source cited by Anderson and was not a direct public statement from Bündchen.

By October 2022, Brady and Gisele Bundchen had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Gisele Bundchen said at the time, “We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”