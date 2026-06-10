Mike Vrabel's latest comments about Stefon Diggs have sparked strong reactions across social media. Months after the Patriots released the veteran wide receiver, the New England coach admitted the team is not currently exploring a reunion but also refused to fully shut the door on a possible return. His remarks quickly went viral, with many fans bringing the ongoing Dianna Russini controversy back into the conversation while criticizing Vrabel's latest stance.

Mike Vrabel says Patriots are not exploring Stefon Diggs reunion right now

Mike Vrabel made it clear that New England is currently comfortable with its wide receiver group, though he stopped short of ruling out a future move involving Diggs. Speaking to reporters, the Patriots coach explained that the team remains open to adding talent if needed before the new NFL season.

"I wouldn't say anything is off the table," Vrabel said. "We would want to add anybody that could help us. I'm not gonna give a percentage on it, but I think we're happy with where we're at right now with the numbers and the people in the receiver room.”

The Patriots released Diggs during the offseason and later strengthened the position by signing former Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs while also adding A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite those moves, Diggs' production in his only season with New England remains hard to ignore. The veteran receiver finished the year with 85 catches, 1,013 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

Wow: Mike Vrabel on whether the Patriots would re-sign WR Stefon Diggs for this upcoming season.



"I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player; I don't think that's something we're exploring."



???????????? pic.twitter.com/9fmxSPEHf3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 10, 2026

Vrabel also praised Diggs' role in helping the Patriots during last season's Super Bowl run. "I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player and what he did for us last year,” Vrabel said. “I'll value that. Helped us win football games, helped us get to where we got, but right now I don't think that that's something that, you know, that we are exploring, but I would never say no."

NFL fans bring Dianna Russini scandal back as Mike Vrabel faces backlash

Vrabel's comments quickly turned into a heated topic online, with several NFL fans tying the Stefon Diggs situation to the ongoing Dianna Russini controversy that has surrounded the Patriots coach this offseason.

One fan wrote, “For anyone dumb enough to not understand this: Mike Vrabel is a garbage coach.” Another reacted, “He probably caught him banging Russini at the team's facility.” A third social media user added, “But if Dianna Russini told him to he would.” Another fan mocked the situation by writing, “Vrabe's has got other exploring on his mind.”

The reactions once again showed how closely fans are watching every move tied to Vrabel, especially as New England prepares for its season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on September 9.