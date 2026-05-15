Anthony Richardson, who once played as a Florida Gators quarterback, recently came back to Gainesville and participated in an event held by Eastside High School. This event was to retire his signature number-two jersey after playing in the spring football game held by the school. While many fans were clamoring for pictures and autographs, Richardson was reminiscing about all his memories at Eastside High, from celebrating touchdowns to making costly errors that made him a better athlete and individual.

Anthony Richardson's Eastside High Jersey Retirement Marks Turning Point

This jersey retirement honored Richardson's contribution to Gainesville football before his draft as an NFL first-round pick. While attending Eastside High School, Richardson led his team to victories in both city and district games until he became the most prominent football player in the area.

Despite receiving all the recognition, Richardson continued to emphasize that, from the beginning of his football career, he had been more concerned about representing Gainesville and winning football matches than earning personal glory. This is the approach that has driven him throughout his effort to make a comeback in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

Richardson was selected fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Entering the NFL with franchise quarterback expectations, Richardson's career progress has been affected by various injuries and inconsistency issues. In 17 career games played, Richardson has completed 2,400 passing yards with 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. An orbital bone fracture injury cost Richardson his 2025 season.

Now approaching the last year of his rookie deal, Richardson realizes how important this coming training camp will be to reclaiming his starting position. Since Jones is returning from a torn Achilles, Richardson has a chance to win back his starting job if he can perform better than rookie Riley Leonard.

Florida Gators' Pro-Star Says All Adversities Have Made Him A Better NFL Player

Richardson was very open to discussing all the adversities that he had been through since turning professional. He praised the Colts for giving him another opportunity but said that it was his hard work during the off-season with private quarterback coaches at Jacksonville that made him a better player mentally and physically.

Richardson also showed his emotional side by recalling his college days when he used to watch all the game footage from his days at Florida. As a freshman at Florida, Richardson started for his team, where he threw 26 total touchdowns and became one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.