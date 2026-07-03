The NFL has become much more than just a football league. While fans tune in every week for touchdowns and rivalries, many also keep a close eye on the players' life off the field. Several NFL couples have become known faces far beyond game day, from award presentations to fashion events and charity appearances.

Their popularity has helped to merge sports, entertainment and social media together in a way few leagues have seen. Many of these couples have gone on to forge successful professions of their own, making them significant people year-round, instead of only during football season.

The couples who have become the NFL's biggest off-field stars

Few NFL relationships have drawn as much attention as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. What started as a headline-making romance has turned into one of the biggest stories in sports and entertainment. Whether they are spotted at concerts, basketball games or NFL events, the pair continues to attract interest from football fans and pop culture followers alike.

Another pair in the spotlight, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld. Their relationship has brought together Hollywood and football, with each cheering on each other's careers and regularly attending big events.

Another one of the league's best known couples is San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo. Since getting married, they have shared important family milestones while balancing football, fashion and business ventures. Recently retired quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer Ciara remain another example of a partnership that has stayed relevant through sports, music and philanthropy.

Olympic champion Simone Biles and Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens have also captured attention. Their relationship connects two elite athletes from different sports, making them one of the most recognizable couples in American athletics.

Today's NFL WAGs are building successful careers of their own

The current NFL WAG is more than just the player's spouse anymore. Many have developed successful careers that are their own. Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk is capitalizing on her custom game day ensembles to launch a profitable business, while model Christen Harper has built her career via significant advertisements and public appearances.

In addition to her media career, Olivia Culpo is also expanding her fashion and beauty ventures. Hailee Steinfeld combines music, acting, business partnerships while supporting Josh Allen. With her basketball career and growing social media presence, Haley Cavinder has become one of the more recognizable faces associated with the NFL.

Social media has helped many of these women connect directly with millions of followers, giving fans a closer look at life beyond football. Their influence now stretches across fashion, entertainment, business and charitable work.

That shift has changed how many people follow the NFL. For some, game results remain the biggest attraction. For others, the stories of these couples, their growing families, business ventures and public appearances have made the league part of everyday popular culture throughout the year.