DK Metcalf had a rough start with Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. The wide receiver has seen plenty of targets while the results have been poor. Through two games, he has eight catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns. He also has four drops. His latest outing facing New England Patriots made the noise around him even louder. Metcalf caught four passes for only 27 yards in a 20-3 loss. Now, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has shared a simple message for the veteran receiver. He believes Metcalf needs to stop thinking so much and trust his own game.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Believes DK Metcalf Is Thinking Too Much

Ben Roethlisberger spoke about Metcalf on his “Footbahlin” podcast.

“He's probably in his own head a little bit,” Roethlisberger said. “Sometimes when you start to struggle, the issue is you start pressing too much. You start trying too hard.”

The former Steelers quarterback then gave Metcalf a simple reminder. He said the receiver has caught footballs for most of his life and already knows what to do.

“If I was talking to DK, I would say, ‘DK, let me ask you a question. How many balls have you caught in your life? Thousands? Tens of thousands? Maybe hundreds of thousands? In your life, probably hundreds of thousands of footballs. You know how to do it. Don't overthink it. Just play. Just be you. You're trying too hard.'”

Among WRs - DK Metcalf ranks:



4th in Targets

31st in Receptions

63rd in Receiving Yards pic.twitter.com/SlczczJQQO — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 23, 2026

That message comes after two difficult games. Metcalf had four catches for 40 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. He then had another four catches against New England.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Also Points To How DK Metcalf Is Used

Roethlisberger did not put all the blame on Metcalf. He also questioned how Pittsburgh is using its top receiver.

The former Steelers quarterback believes Metcalf can be more effective when he attacks downfield. He said the offense should use his speed, size and ability to make plays on deep throws instead of leaning too much on short routes and screens.

Metcalf has shown that ability before. He recorded 1,303 receiving yards with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and had 992 yards in 2024. But his first Steelers season ended with 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns.

Pittsburgh gave Metcalf a four-year extension worth up to $132 million last season. That deal has added more attention to his slow start.