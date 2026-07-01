Breeland Speaks is officially calling it a career at 30 years old. The former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end who was on the franchise's Super Bowl LIV-winning team announced the surprising news on Instagram, closing the book on a journey that included the NFL, the UFL and several attempts at a comeback. His retirement took many by surprise, but it followed a season marred by injury and years of battling to stick on professional rosters.

Breeland Speaks announces retirement after NFL and UFL journey

Speaks kept his retirement announcement brief but meaningful. Posting on Instagram, he wrote, “Thank You All, Be Water,” offering no further explanation. The message quickly caught the attention of fans, especially because the former second-round draft pick had remained active in professional football as recently as the 2025 season.

Kansas City selected Speaks in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft with hopes that he would become an important piece of its defensive front. He played in 18 games for the Chiefs and totaled 24 tackles, 15 solo.

Although he earned a Super Bowl LIV ring, his contribution to that championship run was limited. Speaks spent the season on injured reserve while the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl title in five decades. Before the 2020 season began, Kansas City released him during final roster cuts.

That move marked the beginning of a nomadic career. Speaks spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, but struggled to secure a long-term role on an active NFL roster.

Breeland Speaks revived his career with the Michigan Panthers

With opportunities drying up in the NFL, Speaks found new life with the UFL's Michigan Panthers. His breakout came in the 2023 season, where he recorded 53 tackles and nine sacks in just 10 games, bringing back memories for scouts of why he was once considered a high-upside defensive prospect.

His good form continued into 2024. Speaks played in all 10 regular-season games and finished with 32 tackles and a league-leading 9.5 sacks while also leading the UFL in tackles for loss with 13. His performances earned him UFL Defensive Player of the Year honors for 2024 and a spot on the All-UFL Team.

Those achievements notwithstanding, stability remained out of reach. Speaks spent another brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers and a short spell with the Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to the Panthers for the 2025 campaign. But a shoulder injury limited him to four regular-season and two playoff games, in which he totaled eight tackles.

Speaks decided to walk away from the game instead of going on another search for an opportunity. His career might have taken the route some predicted after his promising beginning in Kansas City, but his resolve to continue playing through adversity and several league changes is a significant chapter in his football story.