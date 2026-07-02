Patrick Mahomes has a new favorite travel buddy, and it is not Travis Kelce. In a GQ interview published Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he would rather spend his offseason vacationing with young wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Mahomes and Kelce have made offseason trips together a tradition for years, often joined by their partners, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift. But when asked which teammate he'd choose for this summer's getaway, Mahomes skipped the obvious pick and went with Worthy, teasing Kelce about his age in the process.

Why did Patrick Mahomes pick Xavier Worthy over Travis Kelce?

Patrick Mahomes didn't hide the fact that Travis Kelce would normally top his list. He just decided to have some fun with it instead.

"Obviously, the easy answer is Travis," Mahomes said. "But now that he's getting a little older, I'm going to go with one of the young guys. Xavier Worthy is always having a good time. He golfs now, and I golf a lot. And my kids love seeing him because he's fast, they like watching him play."

The comment fits with how Mahomes has felt about Worthy since before he even wore a Chiefs jersey. Back at the 2024 NFL Combine, Worthy's record-breaking 40-yard dash reportedly caught Mahomes' attention so much that he sent Chiefs general manager Brett Veach a fire emoji right after watching it. Kansas City moved up in the first round to grab Worthy with the No. 28 pick, handing Mahomes another dangerous weapon on offense. Two years later, that speed is apparently still winning fans in the Mahomes household, kids included.

How close are Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce off the field?

Despite the playful jab, nothing about the Mahomes-Kelce bond has actually cooled off. The two have built one of the most talked-about friendships in the league, and their banter comes from a place of deep respect rather than distance.

"He means the world to me, man," the Chiefs QB said of Kelce in 2024. "I mean, without getting emotional, he's a guy who has really kind of made me who I am in my career. He's a true leader on the football field. Someone I can go to at any moment, and he's going to make a big play happen."

Their friendship extends well beyond football. The pair has shown up together at high-profile events like the Netflix Quarterback docuseries premiere and the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Mahomes even played a quiet role in how Kelce and Swift first connected, inviting Kelce to watch Swift's Eras Tour show from his suite at Arrowhead Stadium back in July 2023, the same night Kelce tried handing Swift a bracelet with his number on it.