Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson has shared that he is living with ALS, a progressive neurological disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The three-time Pro Bowler revealed he was diagnosed last year at the age of 39, opening up about his health for the first time during an interview with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan. Johnson's emotional message has drawn attention across the NFL community as he begins the next chapter of his fight against the disease.

Chris Johnson opens up about his ALS diagnosis

Johnson said his diagnosis came as a complete surprise because there was no family history of the disease. "There's no history of ALS in my family," Johnson said. "My doctors believe my case is what's called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen." He added, "That's one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it."

Looking back, Johnson said the first sign was weakness in his right hand while he was still working out regularly and spending time with his wife and four children. "I first noticed weakness in my right hand," he said. "At first, it was little things like my grip didn't feel right and I wasn't as strong as I've always been."

His wife, Brittany Johnson, initially believed the problem was related to the physical demands of his football career. "I thought because of football and, you know, his career, that it had to be something with that," she said. "Maybe ... a pinched nerve or something along those lines, but never ALS."

Johnson described hearing the diagnosis as a "shock." He said doctors told him medication could extend his life by only a few months and advised him and his wife to "get our affairs in order."

Despite the devastating news, Johnson said he made a clear decision. "Honestly, I don't know if you ever fully process it," he said of the diagnosis. "At first, you're in shock. Then you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight."

What is ALS and is there a treatment?

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive disease that damages nerve cells controlling muscle movement. Over time, people with ALS gradually lose the ability to move, speak, swallow and breathe.

There is currently no cure for ALS. However, doctors can prescribe treatments that may slow the disease's progression and help improve a patient's quality of life. According to the National Institutes of Health, most people with ALS die from respiratory failure within three to five years after symptoms first show up, although some patients live much longer.

Johnson, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, retired in 2017 after finishing his career with more than 11,000 total offensive yards. Now, his focus has shifted from football to facing the biggest challenge of his life with the same determination that defined his playing career.