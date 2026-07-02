A frightening morning at a youth camp ended without tragedy after a fire broke out at the Best of the Batch Foundation, the non-profit started by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch. The building suffered damage, but everyone inside got out safely before the flames spread. While one firefighter was injured during the response, officials said the focus is now on restoring the facility so children can return as soon as possible.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the foundation's building in Munhall, Pennsylvania. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control despite difficult conditions caused by extreme heat. The fire has become a major local story because the nonprofit has served thousands of children and families across Southwestern Pennsylvania for more than two decades.

Charlie Batch's foundation confirms everyone is safe after fire

Soon after the incident, the foundation shared an update to reassure families that no children or staff members were hurt. “Best of the Batch is aware of the concern about the fire that occurred on June 30th, 2026, at approximately 9 AM,” an official statement from Best of the Batch stated on X. “There were no campers inside at the time of the incident, and all individuals are safe. The well-being of our children, staff, volunteers, and families remains our highest priority. The foundation is working diligently with local fire, fire marshals, and other personnel to ensure the building is in a safe condition to resume the camp. Team Batch would like to thank first responders for their quick response and support from our community.”

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a knee injury while battling the blaze. Fire officials also called a second alarm because of the intense heat, which made it harder for crews to work for long periods.

Speaking about the conditions firefighters faced, Second Assistant Fire Chief Matt Pisarcik said, “Trying to make sure we had enough people and getting them all hydrated, keeping them hydrated, because that's going to be, you know, the main thing over the next week, especially, you know, this kind of stuff. You can see people are sweating like crazy.”

Investigators later ruled the fire accidental. According to officials, an unattended outdoor grill caught the back of the building on fire. Photos released by the Munhall Volunteer Fire Company showed smoke damage and melted siding, although Batch said the damage inside was limited.

Charlie Batch's community work has helped thousands of children

Batch founded the Best of the Batch Foundation in 1999 to support children in his hometown and surrounding communities. According to the organization, its programs have reached more than 4,000 children and families across nine counties by providing mentoring, educational support, and a safe place for young people.

The ex-NFL quarterback has received several awards for his community service, including the Jerome Bettis Award for Humanity and Community Service and the Walter "Whizzer" White NFL Man of the Year Award. Along with winning two Super Bowls during his playing career, Batch has built a lasting legacy away from football. With cleanup already underway, the foundation hopes to welcome campers back once the building is declared safe.