For years, NFL players and fans have tried to understand what separated Tom Brady from every other quarterback. His long-lasting success was never just about talent. Stories about his discipline continue to surface even after retirement, and one former teammate has now shared another remarkable example of how seriously Brady approached every offseason while leading the New England Patriots. Josh Gordon, who spent part of the Patriots' final Super Bowl-winning season with Brady, recently described a training environment that felt unlike anything he had experienced elsewhere. His memories offer another glimpse into the standards Brady expected from those around him and why his teams consistently remained among the NFL's best.

Tom Brady's Patriots offseason training pushed teammates to their limits

Gordon appeared on a popular livestream and recalled that Brady wanted some teammates living with him during the offseason so they could train together every day. According to Gordon, it wasn't just about staying in shape. Brady wanted everyone around him following the same demanding routine and preparing with the same level of commitment.

Recalling those sessions, Gordon said, “He made us live with him in the offseason. Like train right there, his wife making us food and everything like that. It'd be me, [Julian] Edelman, and [Rob Gronkowski]. We would just do the most crazy routine of like standing in one spot and at least 50 times you just catching one specific pass... Alex Guerrero, his coach, is just holding the gun, like a speedometer for baseball, that was just clocking if it stays at 62 miles per hour."

He continued, "Meanwhile your hands are just f****** taking a beating… That's about the craziest s***... He's obsessive, bro. That's the craziest s***. When you see how hard people prepare.”

Why Tom Brady's intense preparation still defines the Patriots dynasty

Tom Brady had already built a reputation for his strict diet and unique training methods during his playing career, but stories like Gordon's explain why teammates often described him as someone who never relaxed when it came to football. His preparation became part of the Patriots' locker-room culture and helped set expectations for the entire roster.

The mindset produced results few teams have matched. He finished his career with seven Super Bowl titles, including six with New England and his relentless approach became one of the defining offseason storylines of the Patriots' dynasty.