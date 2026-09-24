Arch Manning had plenty to celebrate after Texas pulled off a 24-23 comeback win over Ohio State, but a comment made days later shifted attention away from the quarterback's performance. The 22-year-old had laughed while discussing an AI-generated video that showed Texas coach Steve Sarkisian appearing to slap ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. After Manning apologized for calling the clip “hilarious,” his uncle Eli Manning offered some advice on handling the media during a Front Office Sports interview.

Eli Manning's advice to Arch Manning after AI video controversy

Eli Manning said his guidance to Arch had mostly focused on football, but the recent incident gave him another lesson to pass on. The former New York Giants quarterback said Arch would have to learn how to deal with reporters through experience.

“He'll have to figure out that media on his own, and a lot of it is just kind of growing pains,” Eli said. He explained that players can become comfortable around reporters, try to joke with them and then see those comments gain more attention than expected.

Arch had commented after Texas defeated Ohio State on Sept. 12. Sarkisian had earlier walked away from Rowe during a postgame interview, and AI clips later appeared online showing a fake version of the coach striking the reporter. Arch apologized the next day, writing on Instagram that his comment had been insensitive. He said his words and actions had hurt people and that he was deeply sorry.

Arch Manning's response after the controversy

The apology came after Arch faced criticism for laughing at the AI video during a media session. Eli said he had not contacted Arch specifically about the controversy, but he believed his nephew had taken the right steps after the incident.

“So you just gotta be careful. You gotta find your moments where you can be funny, you can be relaxed, but there's certain things that you know you just gotta learn and deal with it. And I think he has learned, and he apologized and did the right steps in handling that,” Eli said.

Arch entered the season under a large spotlight as Texas' starting quarterback, while his family connection to Eli and Peyton Manning added more attention around him. Texas was set to face Tennessee on Saturday, with Rowe assigned as the sideline reporter. Peyton Manning, a Tennessee legend, was expected to support his nephew despite the matchup involving his former team.