Tom Brady has heard plenty of noise throughout his legendary NFL career, but his latest viral moment had nothing to do with a touchdown or a controversial call. The FOX Sports analyst became an unexpected social media target during the Cowboys-Commanders broadcast, as viewers zeroed in on his unusual outfit. His tan trousers, white shirt and striped tie quickly stole attention, sparking a wave of jokes and comparisons that followed him beyond the broadcast booth.

Tom Brady's Week 2 outfit sparks hilarious NFL fan reactions

Brady joined Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi for FOX's Week 2 coverage of the Dallas Cowboys' clash with the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The former quarterback wore a white-and-tan shirt, a dark striped tie and high-waisted tan pants. It was an eye-catching combination, and NFL fans wasted little time sharing their thoughts online.

“Tom Brady dressed like a zookeeper,” one NFL fan joked.

“Tom Brady looks like he just got back from a meeting about a Safari,” one NFL fan added on social media.

“Tom Brady is dressed like Dwight Schrute,” one NFL fan added.

The comparisons quickly turned Brady's wardrobe into a talking point, even as the NFC East rivals battled for their first win of the season.

Still, the outfit was only one part of Brady's increasingly visible life beyond football. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has explored fashion, business and broadcasting since stepping away from the game, showing a side of himself that fans rarely saw during his playing days.

Tom Brady's fashion evolution goes beyond the FOX broadcast booth

Brady's Week 2 look may have divided viewers, but his interest in fashion is hardly new. In May 2026, he made his runway debut at the Gucci Resort 2027 collection event in New York's Times Square.

For that appearance, Brady wore a black leather jacket, matching trousers, a black shirt and black shoes. The sleek ensemble stood in sharp contrast to the tan-heavy outfit that became a viral topic during Sunday's broadcast.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys-Commanders game delivered plenty of action. Dallas defeated Washington 37-20, with Dak Prescott throwing four touchdown passes and setting the franchise's all-time record for touchdown passes.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels also suffered a dislocated left elbow late in the first half, adding a serious moment to the afternoon.

Brady reacted to the injury during the broadcast, but his outfit remained a major talking point among fans.

Whether the look was a bold fashion choice or simply a personal preference, the reaction was unmistakable. For one Sunday, the conversation around Tom Brady extended well beyond football, with fans debating his wardrobe as passionately as the game itself.