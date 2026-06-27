Drake Maye is enjoying the offseason before getting back to work with the New England Patriots. The young quarterback was on a lovely vacation with his wife, Ann Michael Maye, but also found himself in a fresh conversation after a respected NFL analyst placed many quarterbacks ahead of him despite a strong 2025 campaign.

The calm trip has allowed supporters a peek into Maye's life outside of football. At the same time, the latest quarterback rankings have reignited conversations about where the Patriots star belongs among the league's elite as he prepares for another season with high expectations.

Ann Michael Maye's heartfelt post offered a glimpse into the couple's offseason together

Ann Michael Maye recently shared a sweet photo from the couple's dinner date on Instagram. The picture showed Drake Maye smiling across the table while the pair enjoyed an outdoor meal with a beautiful sunset in the background.

She kept the caption simple but meaningful, writing, "My dinner date forever ."

The post came only days after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Ann Michael also shared several wedding photos and reflected on their first year of marriage with a heartfelt message.

TRENDING: #Patriots QB Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael Maye posted a day in the life at the Ritz Carlton hotel in the Grand Caymans.



The Mayes live very simple lives and still traveled to Hawaii, Japan, The Masters, and Costa Rica for offseason vacations. pic.twitter.com/Yn9aRaCLEC — MLFootball (@MLFootball) June 26, 2026

"1 year married to you and it still gets better everyday! The best year of my life and so many more to come. I love you forever," Maye said.The couple has been together since middle school and continued their relationship through college at North Carolina before getting married last June. During this offseason, they have enjoyed trips to Japan, the beach and other vacations before Maye returns for training camp.

Pete Prisco's quarterback rankings have created a new debate before training camp

While Maye has been enjoying his offseason, the conversation around his standing among the NFL's top quarterbacks has continued to grow.CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco recently ranked eight quarterbacks ahead of the Patriots signal caller, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love and Jared Goff.

The ranking surprised many fans after Maye finished second in MVP voting last season.He threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions while leading New England to the Super Bowl in just his second NFL season.

Maye's season ended on a disappointing note after suffering an injury in the AFC Championship Game, and the Patriots later lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Even so, the quarterback believes the experience will help drive the team forward."I think that's the biggest thing about it: It's humbling. You've got to get back to work. When you're so close and within reach, you want that feeling," Maye said.

"Everybody says, 'You'll be back.' It's not that easy.So, we've got to get back to work, and I'm looking forward to trying to prove to myself that we can get back and just have another year to get a chance at it."