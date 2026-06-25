The family of former NFL running back Doug Martin has taken legal action months after his death, claiming police officers used excessive force and that delayed medical treatment cost him his life. The lawsuit raises serious questions about how authorities responded during what Martin's parents describe as a mental health crisis.

Filed in federal court, the lawsuit names the City of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department, several officers, and an ambulance company. The family is seeking answers as the official investigation into Martin's death continues.

Lawsuit claims police restraint and delayed medical care caused Martin's death

According to the complaint, Martin's parents, Leslie and Douglas Martin, called for emergency help in October 2025 after their son experienced a mental health crisis. The lawsuit says Martin left the home and was later found by Oakland police inside a nearby residence.

The filing alleges officers restrained Martin by holding him face down while pressure was applied to his back. It claims that after officers rolled him onto his side, he was unresponsive but initially believed to be asleep or pretending. The lawsuit says medical assistance was requested only after officers realized he was not responding.

Martin's family also accuses Falck Northern California paramedics of taking more than 15 minutes to arrive after police requested medical assistance. The complaint further alleges that emergency responders failed to begin treatment quickly after reaching the scene.

Attorney John Burris, who represents Martin's parents, said the family wants answers about what happened that day.

"They just want to know what happened," Burris told The Athletic. "Here's a situation where the mother was calling for help. He was emotionally out of it, and she was calling for help.

The parents of former All-Pro NFL RB Doug Martin say excessive force by police and delayed medical care led to his death last year, according to a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Oakland, California, several police officers and an ambulance company.… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2026

"When you call for help and the police come, it's not a death warrant. You don't expect the person to die."

The lawsuit states that an independent pathologist believes Martin may have died from restraint asphyxia, although the attorney said the expert's identity will be revealed later in court proceedings. The Alameda County Coroner's Office has not yet released the autopsy or toxicology reports, saying the case remains under investigation.

Martin's family also hopes to learn more about his long term brain health

Beyond the lawsuit, Martin's family has asked specialists at Boston University's CTE Center to examine his brain for signs of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE. The condition can only be diagnosed after death and has been linked to repeated head injuries in contact sports. Burris said the results would not determine the cause of death but could help the family better understand Martin's health.

Martin enjoyed a successful seven-year NFL career after starring at Boise State. Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, he earned two Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro honor in 2015 after rushing for more than 1,400 yards. He later finished his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders before leaving the league following injuries.