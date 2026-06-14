Dianna Russini is facing fresh NFL scrutiny after old comments about Josh Allen resurfaced online. The former NFL insider is back in the spotlight after podcaster Tony Farmer revived a clip in which Russini admitted she told Allen she planned to vote for him for MVP before later selecting Lamar Jackson. The controversy has drawn renewed attention because Allen's MVP win reportedly came with a $1.5 million contract incentive. Farmer also questioned whether Mike Vrabel earned any financial bonus for winning Coach of the Year, calling on the Associated Press to release voting ballots.

Tony Farmer's claim puts Josh Allen's $1.5 million MVP incentive and Dianna Russini under spotlight

The controversy picked up steam after NFL podcaster Tony Farmer resurfaced comments from Russini's appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast. Farmer criticized the situation and questioned whether award voting should be more open to public review.

“Cringe alert,” Farmer wrote on X. “Josh Allen had a $1.5 Million incentive in his contract and Dianna Russini lied to him and told him she'd vote for him for MVP. This is her admitting she lied to Josh on tape. Did Mike Vrabel earn an extra million $ for winning COTY? AP, release the ballots.”

Farmer's post gained traction because it highlighted Russini's own comments about her voting process during the 2024 NFL MVP race. In the clip, Russini explained that she had spoken to Allen and members of the Buffalo Bills organization before casting her vote.

“Did I tell you the story about that? I see Josh. I see Brandon Beane. I see all the Buffalo people before I cast my vote. I tell them I'm voting for Josh, right?” Russini said during the podcast. “So then they revealed the votes and who we voted for. So I just look like an a** because I'm like, I obviously lied to Josh Allen,” Russini said.

The debate became even bigger because Allen eventually won MVP by a narrow margin and reportedly earned a $1.5 million bonus tied to the award.

Mike Vrabel's Coach of the Year win has added another layer to the growing discussion

Farmer also questioned the NFL Coach of the Year voting after Mike Vrabel won the award following a major turnaround season with the Patriots. Vrabel reportedly edged out Jaguars coach Liam Coen and Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald after leading New England to one of the league's biggest improvements.

Because Russini has served as an Associated Press NFL awards voter since 2022, some fans and analysts online are now debating whether voters with personal ties inside the league should continue participating in major award decisions. While there has been no sign of changes to the voting process, the controversy has once again placed Russini at the center of NFL headlines.