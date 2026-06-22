Crissy Froyd is moving forward with a major new goal months after finding herself at the center of one of the NFL's most talked-about media controversies. The football reporter recently shared a personal update that signals a significant shift in her professional journey.

Her announcement comes after a difficult period that saw her lose a media role following public comments about the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy. While the fallout changed the course of her career, Froyd now appears focused on building a new future.

Crissy Froyd reveals why law school is her next big challenge

Froyd recently announced that she will be attending law school for criminal defense while continuing her work in sports media. The move marks a fresh challenge for a reporter who has spent years covering football and building her reputation in the industry.

In a message filled with excitement and optimism, Froyd shared the news with her followers.

“I am so excited to announce that in addition to my successful journalism career, I am going to law school for criminal defense. So looking forward to this journey!”

The announcement quickly drew attention from supporters who have followed her career through both its highs and recent challenges. For many, the update represented a new beginning after a turbulent few months.

How the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini fallout changed the course of her career

Froyd's name became a major topic across NFL media circles earlier this year when she publicly criticized Dianna Russini following reports involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Her comments generated widespread discussion and sparked strong reactions online.

The attention ultimately led to the end of her relationship with USA Today.

Despite the professional setback, Froyd has continued to stand by her comments and speak openly about the experience.

“It caught me off guard because I never expected this to happen,” Froyd said while reflecting on the reaction her remarks received.

Since then, she has remained active in sports media while addressing criticism from online detractors and discussing the impact the controversy had on her career. Her latest announcement suggests she is now channeling that energy into a new academic and professional pursuit.