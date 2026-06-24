Fresh questions are surrounding former NFL insider Dianna Russini after a new report claimed she privately advised Mike Vrabel during his search for a head coaching job. The latest details have added another layer to the controversy that has already led to her resignation from The Athletic.

The discussion grew louder after NFL podcaster Tony Farmer questioned whether Russini's reported involvement extended beyond journalism. At the same time, new details about her reported $800,000 salary have highlighted how much was at stake before she stepped down from one of the biggest jobs in sports media.

Tony Farmer raises fresh questions about Dianna Russini's reported role in Mike Vrabel's coaching search

A report published by The New York Times stated that Russini acted as an "unofficial advisor" to Vrabel after he was fired by the Tennessee Titans in January 2024. During that period, Vrabel spent a season with the Cleveland Browns before eventually becoming the New England Patriots' head coach.

The report also noted that The Athletic is reviewing whether Russini's involvement created the appearance of a conflict of interest. It pointed to a feature on Vrabel written by Zack Rosenblatt, saying Russini helped connect the two and arranged a breakfast meeting before the story was published.

Farmer reacted strongly after reading those details.

"This article said Russini was working as an unofficial advisor for Vrabel," Farmer said. "Zack Rosenblatt wrote an article on Jan. 25 titled, ‘Inside Mike Vrabel's Off Year.' … Why didn't Dianna Russini write that article? The Athletic is interested in that article."

He continued, "If Dianna Russini's friend says that she was working as an advisor for Mike Vrabel, if she organized this article, I think there might be a connection. This is big… NFL reporter helping a coach get a job? That's odd. Russini brokered the connection between Vrabel and Rosenblatt. Was that part of her unofficial advisor role? Wow!"

Dianna Russini's closeness to Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots, led to her resignation from The Athletic. Russini, a face of the sports publication, was paid an annual salary of close to $800,000, according to a former manager. https://t.co/n0Qnrqpgjz — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2026

Farmer later added on social media, "Did Russini arrange the Rosenblatt interview to help Mike Vrabel's job search? I now believe that is a major question the Athletic is looking into… Was there a media campaign led by Russini to help Mike Vrabel's employment?"

New details reveal the high price of the growing controversy

The controversy has become even more significant after another report revealed Russini was earning nearly $800,000 annually as The Athletic's senior NFL insider, making her one of the highest-paid journalists under The New York Times Company.

Before the controversy surfaced publicly, the company was reportedly discussing a new contract with Russini. However, questions about her relationship with Vrabel, along with the publication of photos showing the pair together in Arizona, led to a deeper internal review. While both Russini and Vrabel denied any inappropriate relationship, The Athletic later investigated whether professional boundaries had been blurred.

The report also revisited an earlier incident in which Russini said she FaceTimed an NFL head coach during a traffic stop and handed the phone to a police officer. The New York Times Company later described that behavior as "unacceptable conduct."

Rather than wait for the investigation to conclude, Russini resigned from The Athletic, saying she stood behind her reporting throughout her career. The company's review is still ongoing, and it remains unclear whether its final findings will be released publicly.