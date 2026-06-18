The ongoing scandal surrounding former The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini remains under scrutiny as an internal investigation into her reporting continues. Two months have passed since she resigned, and a probe by The Athletic and parent company The New York Times is still ongoing. As the NFL season approaches, there are still uncertainties about what the inquiry may reveal and whether fans will eventually hear from Russini on the matter.

Dianna Russini investigation remains active as editors continue reviewing her reporting

Recent reports say the probe is still underway, and management are spending more time looking at prior reporting and editorial processes. Media insiders say the review is about Russini's work at The Athletic, not her personal conduct.

The lengthy timeline has sparked curiosity within sports media circles. Some observers have questioned why the process is taking months to complete, especially after Russini's departure from the company.But editors have said they will need to undergo a thorough assessment before sharing any conclusions publicly.

The Athletic's leadership has also indicated that the review involves a significant amount of material. Any findings that require corrections or clarifications could be addressed once investigators complete their work. For now, there is no public timetable for when the final report will be released.

Questions about journalistic standards continue to keep the spotlight on Dianna Russini

One reason the story continues to attract attention is its connection to journalistic ethics and newsroom standards. Major media organizations usually have strict rules in order to avoid conflicts of interest or situations that could undermine credibility. Reporters, editors and NFL fans are watching the inquiry intently because of that.

Since leaving The Athletic, Russini has largely remained silent about the controversy. Some media personalities have suggested that she may eventually tell her side of the story when she feels ready. During a recent discussion, Jon "Stugotz" Weiner emphasized that the decision belongs entirely to Russini.

"This is her story to share when she feels like sharing it," Weiner said. "It is not me. And it is not my obligation to talk to Dianna Russini privately on the phone and then share it with a radio audience that she doesn't want me to share it with, because it's not my story to tell. It's her story to tell on her timeline."

For now, the investigation remains unfinished. Russini is no longer with The Athletic, while Vrabel continues preparing for his first season as Patriots head coach. Until the review is completed, one of the NFL offseason's biggest stories is likely to remain a topic of discussion across the sports media world.