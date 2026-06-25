Dianna Russini is talking publicly for the first time since the New England Patriots scandal involving head coach Mike Vrabel became one of the NFL's biggest off-field storylines. Her comments come as a new report offers fresh insight into what happened behind the scenes before the situation became public.

The latest report adds new details about how Russini handled the fallout while also highlighting the emotional impact the controversy has had on her life. It also sheds light on the timeline that led to her resignation from The Athletic.

Dianna Russini says the Mike Vrabel controversy changed her life in more ways than one

Russini opened up about the effect the controversy has had on her while responding to questions from The New York Times. In a text message, she explained that the situation had changed both her career and personal life in a significant way.

"This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally," Russini wrote.

The report also said Russini described herself as a "former journalist" during the exchange. She later asked that her comments not be included in the story, but the reporter responded that the conversation had not been established as off the record. Russini then emailed senior leaders at The Athletic and The New York Times, asking again that her remarks not be published.

Dianna Russini's closeness to Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots, led to her resignation from The Athletic. Russini, a face of the sports publication, was paid an annual salary of close to $800,000, according to a former manager. https://t.co/n0Qnrqpgjz — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2026

Her comments offered a rare look at how she has viewed the controversy while remaining largely silent since it first made headlines.

New report reveals what happened behind the scenes before Dianna Russini's resignation

According to The New York Times, Russini was contacted by the New York Post about the photos two days before informing executives at The Athletic. The report said she first reached out to New York Times Company CEO Meredith Levien before notifying newsroom leaders.

The Athletic initially defended Russini after the first report, saying the published images lacked important context. That position reportedly changed after more photos surfaced, prompting an internal review of her previous reporting.

Russini later resigned from her role as a senior NFL insider at The Athletic. The report also stated that she had been earning about $800,000 annually before leaving the company.

The controversy began after photos showed Russini and Vrabel together at a luxury Arizona resort. Both denied having a romantic relationship and said they had been traveling with friends. Additional photos published weeks later showed the pair together in New York years earlier, keeping the story in the spotlight.

The New York Times investigation remains ongoing, leaving unanswered questions about one of the NFL's most talked-about controversies this year.