Questions are mounting over whether the Associated Press will review NFL reporter Dianna Russini's awards voting record following scrutiny surrounding her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Russini, who resigned from The Athletic in April after photos of her and Vrabel went viral online, has been one of the 50 journalists selected to vote on the AP's annual NFL awards since 2022. With Vrabel having won AP NFL Coach of the Year during that period, attention has now shifted to whether her ballots should be examined for any potential conflict of interest. So far, the Associated Press has not publicly addressed the issue.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the AP did not respond to emails asking whether it planned to review Russini's voting history or clarify its position on the matter. The silence has become a story in itself as questions continue to circulate around one of the NFL's most influential awards processes.

Tony Farmer And Mike Florio Push For Transparency

NFL podcaster Tony Farmer also raised concerns about transparency. Speaking on his show Tony Talks Football, he claimed the AP has not provided access to Russini's Coach of the Year ballot. "The Associated Press will not release Dianna Russini's Coach of the Year ballot, even though they did last year. Not only will the Associated Press not release the ballot like they did last year, they won't even give us an explanation into why they won't release the ballot like they did last year. I reached out to the Associated Press over 30 days ago now and asked them a couple questions. No response."

While no one is claiming that Russini's vote alone decided any award. Instead, the discussion is about whether voters should face extra scrutiny if they have personal ties to people being considered for major honors. Florio pointed out that Vrabel won AP NFL Coach of the Year with 302 points and 19 first-place votes, meaning a single ballot would not have changed the result. However, critics argue that transparency is important because AP awards carry significant weight across the NFL.

The annual honors are among the most prestigious recognitions in professional football. Awards such as MVP and Coach of the Year are often linked to contract bonuses and performance incentives for players and coaches. The NFL also dedicates an entire primetime event, NFL Honors, to celebrating the winners each year.

Some analysts have cautioned against jumping to conclusions. Matthew Stafford won the AP MVP award during the same awards cycle, and observers have noted that reviewing one ballot would not automatically establish any wrongdoing or bias.

What Mike Vrabel Said About The Controversy

Mike Vrabel has also addressed the bigger controversy. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organisation, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive."

As attention remains fixed on the matter, reports suggest the Associated Press may eventually have to clarify whether Russini will continue as an awards voter and whether any review of past ballots is under consideration.