Dianna Russini could be preparing for an unexpected return to the NFL news cycle just as the 2026 season gets underway. Mike Florio has suggested that the former Athletic senior NFL reporter may be close to making a comeback, potentially before the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks. The possibility adds another twist to a controversy that has continued to follow Russini and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Dianna Russini could return to NFL reporting this week

Russini stepped away from her position at The Athletic after the controversy involving Vrabel became a major offseason storyline. Vrabel, meanwhile, said he attended family counseling and missed one day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, with the regular season approaching, Florio has indicated that Russini may not remain away from NFL coverage for long. In his Monday article for Pro Football Talk, he pointed to the possibility of an imminent return.

“The one wild card that continues to hide somewhere in the deck relates to Russini. She seems to be planning a comeback, potentially as soon as this week. Possibly as soon as tomorrow. One day before the Patriots play in Seattle,” Florio wrote.

The timing would be notable. A return just before New England's opener against Seattle would place Russini back in the NFL spotlight at a moment when attention around the league is already intense.

However, the possibility of her return does not erase the questions raised by the controversy. The situation has also prompted discussion about how female reporters operate within a league where professional relationships can attract intense scrutiny.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy continues to draw attention

The fallout has reached beyond Russini and Vrabel. According to comments cited by ESPN, another NFL reporter said the controversy has made life harder for women working in the industry.

“It really sucks this came from someone who a lot of us thought approached things differently than his peers. It's just unfortunate because it felt like he understood there are challenges that women in the business face and was doing one small bit to try and push back on it,” an NFL reporter told ESPN.

Questions have also been raised about Russini's coverage of Vrabel during her time at The Athletic. The publication's editorial director, Mike Semel, addressed the speculation in a September 3 article examining the matter.

Semel said he had not found a clear connection showing that Russini used her platform to promote Vrabel or assist his teams. He did acknowledge that some of her earlier coverage now appears uncomfortable when viewed in light of the controversy.

“I've not found a clear link to conclude that Russini used her platform to help promote Vrabel or help his teams during her time at The Athletic. That said, there are examples of Russini writing glowingly of Vrabel that in hindsight are awkward or even uncomfortable,” Semel wrote.

With the Patriots' opener approaching, speculation surrounding Russini's next move is likely to intensify. For now, Florio's comments point to a possible comeback rather than a confirmed return. If Russini does re-enter the NFL media landscape, her first appearance could draw considerable attention given everything that has unfolded during the offseason.