Jaxson Dart and Marissa Ayers are enjoying time together before the New York Giants quarterback begins another demanding NFL season. Their latest social media moment offered fans a glimpse of the couple's easygoing relationship, while Ayers also celebrated an important step in her own career. With the Giants preparing for their season opener, Dart is entering a season that could carry major weight for his development. Away from the field, Ayers continues to build her own path while supporting the quarterback through the demands of professional football.

Marissa Ayers gives fans another glimpse into her close bond with Jaxson Dart

Ayers recently shared a TikTok featuring herself and Dart posing together for a mirror selfie. Dart stood behind her and wrapped his arms around her as they smiled for the camera.

The video carried the message, “Me & my BF together everyday bc we are obsessed w eachother.”

Ayers added her own playful touch in the caption, writing, “IDC that's my bestie.”

The couple has become more open about their relationship since making it public in January. Their appearances together have since included major football events and moments supporting each other's careers.

Ayers has also reached a personal milestone of her own. On Sept. 7, she shared an Instagram vlog from her first studio photo shoot in New York City. She described the experience as a “lifelong dream” and modeled New York Giants clothing for sportswear brand Terez.

Jaxson Dart prepares for a crucial second season as expectations rise around the Giants quarterback

Dart's focus will soon shift completely toward the football field. The Giants are scheduled to open their 2026 season against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 13.

The quarterback enters his second NFL season after showing promise in his first extended opportunity. Dart played 14 games and started 12 last season, throwing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 63.7% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Ayers has previously explained why NFL training camp can look different from the outside. She said players have little free time because of practices, meetings and preparation.

“They basically practice for two-to-three hours, and you see the players for maybe like 10 minutes and then they're back in meetings for the rest of the afternoon and night,” Ayers said. “It's not like they're hanging out. Trust me, they're locked in.”

As Dart prepares for a pivotal season, Ayers remains a visible part of his life away from football. Their latest moment shows the couple enjoying the quieter side of life before the pressure of another NFL campaign takes over.