Sarah Jane Ramos has shared a warm reaction to former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and his wife Chelsie as they prepare to welcome another child. The moment brought together two families with a Cowboys connection, while also highlighting Ramos' own journey as a mother. Her response came months after her engagement to Dak Prescott ended, with the former couple now focused on co-parenting their two daughters.

Sarah Jane Ramos celebrates Neville Gallimore's baby news

Gallimore and Chelsie announced that they are expecting a baby girl. The couple, who married in March 2023, already have a son named Nas, making the upcoming arrival an especially meaningful milestone for their family.

Chelsie shared the news through a gender reveal post, showing the couple opening a box filled with pink balloons. Her message captured the excitement surrounding the next chapter.

“We can't wait to meet you, baby girl!”

Among the people celebrating was Ramos, who left a short but affectionate message for the growing family.

“So excited for you all! Baby girl!”

The connection between the families dates back to Gallimore's four seasons with the Cowboys. Dallas selected the defensive tackle in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, giving him several years alongside Prescott before he later moved on to the Indianapolis Colts.

That shared NFL history helps explain the familiarity between their families. Ramos' response also reflects how friendships and connections formed during an athlete's career can continue even after a player leaves a team.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos continue co-parenting journey

Gallimore's baby announcement also carries a personal connection for Ramos. She and Prescott are parents to two daughters, Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott and Aurora Rayne Prescott.

Ramos has previously spoken about the happiness she finds in raising daughters. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she described the experience of watching young girls grow into their own identities and spoke about Prescott's role as a father.

“It's really special to be a female in this world in this day and age and to watch your siblings grow up and be empowered, taking notes and using you as an example, but [also] being themselves and growing into what makes them their own person,” Sarah Jane Ramos told Sports Illustrated's Cara O'Bleness. “It's so beautiful to watch, and I can't wait to do the same with MJ and watch Dak become a girl dad, part two. He's perfect. He's the best girl dad ever.”

Ramos and Prescott's relationship has since changed. The pair called off their planned April 2026 wedding, with their representative describing the decision as mutual and saying there was no major argument or blow-up behind it.

Their focus has since shifted toward raising their daughters together. Prescott has also made clear that being present for his children remains a priority.

Against that backdrop, Ramos' cheerful reaction to Gallimore's baby news stands on its own. It is a small social-media moment, but it shows that the personal connections built around the NFL can remain strong even when relationships and circumstances change.