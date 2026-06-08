The story surrounding Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel is far from over. More than two months after photographs involving the NFL reporter and New England Patriots head coach sparked widespread attention, The Athletic's internal investigation remains unfinished, with no final findings announced. What was initially expected to be a relatively quick review has stretched deep into the NFL offseason. The lack of a conclusion has created growing interest both inside the newsroom and among those following one of the most unusual NFL stories of the year.

Investigation Is Still Ongoing In Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel Case

According to Page Six, senior editors recently informed employees that the investigation remains active and that more time is needed before any conclusions can be reached.

The controversy began in April after photographs published by Page Six seemed to show Russini holding hands with Vrabel. The photos became a major talking point because Russini is one of the NFL's most prominent insiders, while Vrabel is among the league's most recognizable head coaches.

Questions soon followed about professional boundaries and whether the situation could affect perceptions of journalistic independence. Russini has consistently denied allegations of an affair and previously defended her work, saying she "stand[s] behind every story I have ever published."

The Athletic initially pushed back against the controversy. Executive editor Steven Ginsberg first described the images as "misleading and lack essential context." Days later, however, he acknowledged that "additional information emerged [and] new questions were raised," prompting the organisation to launch a formal review.

Why Questions Around the Review Continue to Grow

As the investigation enters another month, attention has increasingly shifted from the original photographs to the review itself. Reports suggest some employees have become frustrated by the prolonged process and the absence of clear answers. The Athletic operates under The New York Times following the newspaper's acquisition of the sports outlet in 2022. Reports indicate the review is examining not only the photographs but also broader questions involving ethics policies, newsroom standards and internal practices.

During a recent all-hands meeting, Ginsberg made clear that the process is not yet complete. "It's going to take a few more weeks," he said. "There's just a lot to go through, and we obviously want to take our time and be careful doing that. We will update everybody when we get to the end of that. We've also said that if we find anything that needs to be corrected, we will correct it along the way."

For now, no findings have been released publicly and no final timeline has been announced.