Questions surrounding former NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel continue to grow as an internal investigation remains unfinished nearly two months after the controversy first surfaced. The review, linked to reports involving Russini and Vrabel, is reportedly still weeks away from completion, raising fresh questions as insiders reportedly grow frustrated while waiting for answers. The situation first gained attention in April after photos published by Page Six showed Russini and Vrabel spending time together in Arizona. While both denied wrongdoing and pushed back against speculation, the fallout led to Russini stepping away from The Athletic as scrutiny around the situation intensified.

Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel controversy remains under spotlight as lingering probe continues

According to a recent Page Six report, frustration is reportedly growing among some employees as the internal investigation into Russini remains incomplete. The review reportedly began after photos involving Russini and Vrabel sparked questions around professional boundaries and newsroom standards at The Athletic.

The report claimed some staff members are beginning to question why the process is taking so long, especially after Athletic editor Steven Ginsberg initially defended Russini before later acknowledging that “additional information emerged [and] new questions were raised.”

Russini, who resigned from The Athletic in April, has strongly pushed back against speculation. In her resignation statement, she said, “I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published.”

Ginsberg also reportedly addressed the ongoing delay during a recent staff meeting, saying, “It's going to take a few more weeks,” before adding, “There's just a lot to go through, and we obviously want to take our time and be careful doing that.”

Reported past claims involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini added more attention to the controversy

While the ongoing probe remains the main focus, the story gained fresh attention earlier this year after another Page Six report cited alleged photos from 2020 that reportedly showed Russini and Vrabel together at a New York City bar. The claims remain unverified, and neither publicly addressed those specific allegations.

Vrabel and Russini have continued to deny speculation surrounding their relationship. Responding to earlier Arizona resort photos, Vrabel said, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” while Russini said the photos did not reflect the full group that was present.

With the investigation still ongoing and no official findings released, questions around the controversy continue as many wait to see whether the internal review brings more clarity in the coming weeks.