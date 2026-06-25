Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold turned himself in to the Tampa Police Department on Wednesday evening, June 24, in connection with a February kidnapping and armed robbery case, becoming the seventh and final person charged in an investigation that has spanned more than four months. Arnold, 23, faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, charges that carry a maximum potential penalty of life in prison if he is convicted.

Arnold's representative released a statement denying the allegations entirely. "Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication." The Lions issued a brief statement of their own: "We are aware of the legal situation involving Terrion Arnold. We will not comment at this time due to respect for the ongoing legal process."

What Police Allege Happened in February

According to the Tampa Police Department, the case began with a burglary at an Airbnb in Largo that Arnold was renting with several friends, where items reportedly worth more than $250,000, including $100,000 in cash and an $80,000 necklace, were stolen on February 1. Arnold and two co-defendants reported the theft to police, suspecting that some of the eventual victims were involved.

Police allege that on February 4, Arnold and a co-defendant directed two others to lure one of the alleged thieves to an apartment in Tampa. When three men arrived around midnight, two other co-defendants who had been hiding inside a closet allegedly grabbed them, held them at gunpoint and beat them. One co-defendant is accused of livestreaming the assault to Arnold as he travelled to the scene. Investigators say that once Arnold arrived, he directed the group to bring the men inside, where they were further assaulted and robbed before being forced into their own vehicle and released roughly 100 minutes later.

The Other Six People Already Charged

Six other individuals had already been arrested between February 4 and March 21 in connection with the same incident, facing a combination of armed robbery, kidnapping and, in two cases, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges. Police have named Arnold as the case's primary conspirator. He was selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama. No court date has been confirmed publicly as of Thursday.