The Dallas Cowboys have seen three rookies take on bigger jobs than expected this season. Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham have all found ways to help the defense through two games. Downs has already made big plays, while Lawrence has shown good pressure on quarterbacks. Barham has also earned trust at linebacker. The young group has given Dallas something to build on. But there is still one clear issue. The Cowboys have only two sacks so far, and that has kept the talk about adding a proven pass rusher alive.

Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence And Jaishawn Barham Are Getting More Work

Downs has made a quick impact after being picked No. 11 overall. He has 14 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble through two games. His strip sack against the New York Giants showed how quickly he can change a play.

Lawrence has not recorded a sack yet, but that does not mean he has been quiet. His 26.9% pass rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus, leads all rookies. He is getting past blockers and putting himself in position to make plays.

Barham has also taken on a big job. With DeMarvion Overshown dealing with a hamstring injury, the rookie has handled the green dot at linebacker. That means he helps pass defensive calls to the rest of the unit.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after Sunday's win over Washington: “There's nothing more dangerous than an old man with money.”



Jones today on @1053thefan: “We have the makings of a team here that I'm optimistic about and would work to improve it in a minute.”



Jones said those… pic.twitter.com/kOVmd0j1uE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2026

Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear that the Cowboys expected their young players to play. The coaches also know they will make mistakes. What matters now is how quickly they learn from them.

Maxx Crosby Trade Talk Shows What Dallas Cowboys Still Needs

The progress from the rookies has not erased Dallas' pass-rush problem. The Cowboys have only two sacks after two games. The Las Vegas Raiders have eight, which shows the gap between the two teams early in the season.

That has brought Maxx Crosby trade talk back into the picture. Dallas has been linked with Crosby before, and the star Raiders pass rusher remains a name that can change a defense.

The Raiders have also received pressure from players such as Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce. That has added to the trade discussion around Crosby, although there is no confirmed deal involving Dallas at this point.

For the Cowboys, the next few games could answer an important question. If Downs, Lawrence and Barham keep improving, Dallas may feel better about its young defense. If the pass rush still struggles, the Crosby talk could become even louder.