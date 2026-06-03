The dust had only just started to settle around Dak Prescott's high-profile breakup when a single Instagram story sent NFL fans and social media detectives back into tizzy. With the Dallas Cowboys quarterback preparing for another crucial NFL season, attention has shifted away from football and back towards his personal life after ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos shared a message that many online believed carried a deeper meaning. Although Ramos did not mention Prescott by name, the timing of the post quickly caught attention given everything that has unfolded around the ex-couple in recent weeks.

Dak Prescott And Sarah Jane Ramos Split Back In Spotlight

On June 2, Ramos shared a thought-provoking message on Instagram that went viral social media. “If there was no money and everything depended on your moral standard, the way that you behaved & the way you treated people, how would you be doing in life?”

The post came only weeks after reports linked Prescott to Caitlin Rance, a woman who was reportedly once part of Ramos' social circle and had been expected to serve as one of her bridesmaids. According to TMZ, Prescott and Rance were seen together at a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth, Texas.

As speculation intensified, TMZ reported, “Photos and videos taken at the event confirm they were both there … and we've heard from eyewitnesses that they looked a little more than just friends,”

Prescott and Rance have known each other since their days at Mississippi State University. When contacted by TMZ, Rance reportedly handed the phone to Prescott, who denied any romantic involvement. Rance later described herself as “single” on social media.

Cowboys QB's Personal Life Under Scrutiny Despite Co-Parenting Progress

The attention surrounding Prescott's relationships comes after a turbulent period that reportedly included allegations of infidelity from a source cited by Page Six. Not long afterwards, Prescott and Ramos confirmed their separation, ending plans for a wedding that had been scheduled for April 10 in Lake Como, Italy.

There were also reports that the former couple could face a custody dispute involving their daughters. Those concerns eventually eased after both sides reportedly reached an agreement privately and committed to co-parenting.

Their commitment was on full display during a recent family celebration for their youngest daughter Aurora's first birthday. Despite their split, Prescott and Ramos came together to host a dinosaur and pink jungle-themed party complete with a pool, bouncy house and pastel balloon displays.

With training camp still ahead, Prescott's focus will eventually return to football.