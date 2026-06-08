Dak Prescott's personal life has once again become a major talking point in the NFL world. Months after calling off his wedding with former fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is now facing fresh relationship rumors involving Caitlin Rance, a former bridesmaid from the canceled ceremony. As speculation grows online, former NFL stars Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette have also weighed in, sharing candid thoughts on the situation while making it clear that nothing has been confirmed.

Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette reveal what they really think about Dak Prescott and Caitlin Rance rumors

The speculation gained traction after Prescott was reportedly seen attending a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth alongside Rance. Soon after, social media discussions intensified as fans questioned whether the Cowboys quarterback had already moved on following his highly publicized breakup.

Former NFL players Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette recently discussed Prescott's rumored connection with Rance during a podcast conversation. Although both made it clear that nothing had been confirmed, they openly questioned the situation and shared their thoughts on how things appeared from the outside.

Landry did not hold back while discussing the rumors surrounding Prescott's personal life, especially given Rance's reported connection to Ramos. He said:

"I just want to know who I'm dealing with on the other side of the screen. I want to know if the city boy in you is popping out after calling the wedding off with a potential bridesmaid a couple, you know, months later, a couple weeks later, or at any point for whatever reason we call it off. Now we go our separate ways like we've never met each other. Like we don't have, you know, blood in this little kid here; it is that we share."

Fournette, however, suggested there may be another side to the story and urged caution before fans rushed to conclusions. He added: "I don't know all the dynamics of everything. Maybe the bridesmaid was trying to figure out, you know, how can we get y'all back together?" The former NFL stars later stressed that the rumors remain unconfirmed and expressed hope that things eventually work out positively for everyone involved.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos continue co-parenting after sudden split

Prescott and Ramos were once preparing for a lavish wedding in Lake Como, Italy, before unexpectedly canceling the ceremony just weeks before the planned date. The former couple, who share two daughters, began dating in 2023 and later got engaged in 2024.

Following the breakup, rumors surfaced claiming a prenup disagreement may have caused the split. Ramos later shut down those claims, saying: "This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now".

Meanwhile, Prescott and Rance have publicly denied dating speculation and insisted they are "just friends." While the real reason behind Prescott and Ramos' breakup remains unknown, the quarterback continues preparing for the upcoming NFL season as early MVP chatter surrounding his Dallas Cowboys campaign begins to grow.