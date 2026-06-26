Fresh details surrounding the controversy involving Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel have brought former USA TODAY Sports reporter Crissy Froyd back into the spotlight. A new report has added several claims to the ongoing story, prompting Froyd to share a brief reaction on social media. The latest developments have once again placed the NFL media controversy under public scrutiny.

Froyd has remained one of the most vocal figures connected to the story since leaving USA TODAY Sports earlier this year. As new information continues to emerge, she has weighed in once again while also revealing a major personal milestone that marks a new chapter in her life.

New report raises fresh questions about Dianna Russini's role

A detailed report published by The New York Times outlined several new claims involving Russini's professional relationship with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Russini also allegedly failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest to her editors, acted as an unofficial advisor to Vrabel during his coaching search and only informed executives at The Athletic hours before the New York Post was scheduled to publish photos of the two together, the report said.

The investigation further revealed that The Athletic is reviewing Russini's involvement in a January 2025 feature on Vrabel after she reportedly helped arrange access for the story. It also stated that senior executive Steven Ginsberg had not seen all of the Sedona photos before publicly backing Russini.

Soon after the report was published, Froyd shared a short reaction on X.

"Wow…"

Froyd has previously questioned Russini's credibility during an appearance on the "Mike Drop With Mike Asti" podcast.

"I think there are a lot of reasons she's not saying anything right now. But part of me questions… I think she'd have to supply a lot of evidence," Froyd said.

Wow: NFL reporter Crissy Froyd has been FIRED by USA Today after celebrating Dianna Russini's resignation.



"I struggle to understand the positioning here after that was published, but that apparently I as an independent contractor cannot make my own statements on my own social… pic.twitter.com/kz0xWnGhc5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 17, 2026

She continued, "I think after the indignant statement that she made, which has now been proven false entirely, and even what Vrabel said, I think a decent number of people will believe her but I think some people will go, 'You have no credibility, and you're a liar. You're gonna kick and scream and say this about this person, but we're not gonna believe you.' I think she will have to show some legitimate evidence or have people corroborate her."

Crissy Froyd also shares a major personal milestone

Alongside her latest comments on the controversy, Froyd has also announced that she will attend law school to study criminal defense while continuing her work in journalism.

"I am so excited to announce that in addition to my successful journalism career, I am going to law school for criminal defense," Froyd wrote. "So looking forward to this journey!"

While the debate surrounding Russini and Vrabel continues, Froyd's latest public reaction and personal announcement have once again placed her at the center of one of the NFL's most talked-about media stories.