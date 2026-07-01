The controversy surrounding former NFL insider Dianna Russini continues to draw attention as more reactions emerge from across the sports media world. This week, former USA Today reporter Crissy Froyd renewed her criticism of Russini, saying recent developments have only strengthened her opinion about the high profile scandal that has followed the former Athletic journalist.

Froyd's latest comments came after new scrutiny surrounding Russini's widely discussed traffic stop video, adding another chapter to an already controversial story linked to New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. While Russini has remained out of the public spotlight in recent weeks, the debate surrounding her conduct continues to generate strong opinions.

Crissy Froyd says recent developments changed how she views Dianna Russini's future

Froyd returned to social media this week with another direct message aimed at Russini. She claimed that when the controversy first surfaced, many people accused her of being jealous or spreading false information. According to Froyd, the latest details that have surfaced have only reinforced what she already believed.

"Remember when everyone said I was lying about Dianna Russini and/or jealous of her?" she posted. "I'll be honest, I knew most of what's come out about her, but some of the additional info that's come out has surprised even me in the worst way. She doesn't deserve to ever work in the industry I'm working in again."

Remember when everyone said I was lying about Dianna Russini and/or jealous of her?



I'll be honest, I knew most of what's come out about her, but some of the additional info that's come out has surprised even me in the worst way.



She doesn't deserve to ever work in the… — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) June 30, 2026

Her remarks came only months after she lost her position at USA Today following earlier public comments about Russini during the early stages of the Mike Vrabel controversy. At the time, Froyd had already suggested that the public had not yet learned the full story.

The latest wave of discussion follows the release of police body camera footage connected to a traffic stop involving Russini. The video received widespread attention after viewers pointed to differences between the interaction shown on camera and Russini's later description of the incident during a podcast interview. The footage reignited conversations about credibility and professional ethics in sports journalism.

Froyd also responds to critics while pointing to her own career after USA Today

Froyd did not stop with her criticism of Russini. In another social media post, she addressed people who had predicted that her own career would end after leaving USA Today.

"I'll also never forget when people told me to 'enjoy my $30 Taco Bell order after the end of my career' and stuff like that," she posted. "Still working, and went to an event credentialed, just three days ago. I know it makes some of you SO mad, and if that does, please find a therapist."

She also suggested that she has continued working in football media despite losing her previous job. Her public profile now includes work with Heavy and Sports Illustrated, indicating she has remained active in the industry.

Meanwhile, Russini has largely stayed away from public attention since the controversy involving Vrabel surfaced. Reports indicate she is no longer with The Athletic and has stepped back from social media as the situation continues to unfold.