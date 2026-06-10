Crissy Froyd has once again spoken about Dianna Russini and the controversy involving Mike Vrabel. During an appearance on The Howard Eskin Show, Froyd said the most troubling part of the situation was that, in her view, people around the NFL allegedly knew about it but chose not to act. “I mean, the biggest thing to me was the way that everyone knew and no one did anything about it, and it was obvious,” Froyd said on The Howard Eskin Show.



Crissy Froyd Calls Out Social Media Activity

Crissy Froyd also spoke about Russini's social media presence during the controversy.

She said the deletion of Russini's X account and her interpretation of earlier posts raised more questions in her mind. “And then to me, the worst part of it was… the way that she deleted her Twitter account and it appeared, at least the way I took it and the way that most people took it, that she had been like covertly bragging on that,” Froyd said. “I mean, it's disgusting.”

About their relationship timeline, she said, "At least 10 years. I would assume… for what I know between her and him and certainly for what I know about her, at least 10 years (sic)."

Allegations Against Mike Vrabel And Dianna Russini Being Investigated

Crissy Froyd went on to share her personal view of the situation. “She's, from what I can see, going around gloating, putting it right under everyone's nose, and that is absolutely sickening to me,” Froyd said. “I don't think sickening is even the word; it's more like disturbing.”

It all began after photos of NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel went viral online. The leaked photos showed the pair together at an Arizona resort, leading to speculation about their relationship. More photos reportedly showed the pair kissing at a New York City bar in March 2020. TMZ also published video of the two on a private boat trip in Tennessee in 2021. Both Russini and Vrabel, who are married to other people, denied allegations and said the photos were taken out of context.

The fallout from the controversy has already been huge. Russini resigned from The Athletic in April while The New York Times continued its investigation into her reporting. Mike Vrabel reportedly described the allegations as “laughable,” while Russini and The Athletic have maintained that the hotel photos lacked context and were taken during a group outing with friends.

Amid the controversy, the New England Patriots head coach and his wife, Jen, were seen celebrating a family milestone. The couple joined their son Tyler and his fiancée, Mariah Romano, for an Instagram photo shared on Sunday.