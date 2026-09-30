J.J. McCarthy has landed in New York at a time when the Giants suddenly need help at quarterback. The former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick was not expected to be part of the Giants' plans this season. That changed after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury. Now McCarthy has a new team, a new coach and a chance to rebuild his NFL story. Russell Wilson believes the move could work well for him. At the same time, Jim Harbaugh has already given John Harbaugh a strong reason to trust the quarterback he once coached at Michigan.

Russell Wilson Believes J.J. McCarthy Can Use The New York Giants Move As A Fresh Start

Russell Wilson believes the Giants move can give McCarthy the reset he needs.

Speaking on CBS Sports' "Set Hut," Wilson called the trade "interesting" and said it could be a "great" situation for McCarthy.

The Giants are not handing him the starting job right away. Jameis Winston is expected to lead the team for now. When Dart returns, the plan is still for him to be the starter.

That does not make McCarthy's role small.

He now gets time inside a new quarterback room. Wilson also pointed to the value of having Winston around. The two were teammates with the Giants in 2025.

"I think this will help J.J., too. I'm sure Jameis is going to give some of that advice and thoughts," Wilson said.

First look at J.J. McCarthy wearing No. 18 at Giants practice pic.twitter.com/WecbH8FQC5 — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) September 30, 2026

For McCarthy, that advice could matter. His NFL career has been difficult to build because injuries have kept getting in the way.

Jim Harbaugh's Support Gives J.J. McCarthy Another Reason To Believe

There is also a personal connection behind the Giants' decision.

John Harbaugh did not have to learn everything about McCarthy from a new scouting report. His brother, Jim Harbaugh, coached McCarthy at Michigan and knows his game closely.

Jim was asked if he would recommend McCarthy to his brother. His answer was direct.

"John called me and asked me. I said 'John I love you, I love J.J."

That trust could give McCarthy another chance to show what he can do.

At Michigan, McCarthy finished his college career with a national championship. He led the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 season in 2023 and threw 22 touchdown passes with only four interceptions.

The NFL story has been harder.

A knee injury ended his rookie season before it started. In 2025, he went 6-4 in 10 games, throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Vikings later moved forward with Kyler Murray, leaving McCarthy buried on the depth chart.

Now, New York gives him a new room and another chance.

Kyle Long also summed up the situation simply: "Look, they need him, and he needs them, so I think it's a good situation for him."

For McCarthy, the Giants trade may become more than a change of teams. It could be the opening he needed to get his NFL career moving again.