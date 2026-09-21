Cobie Durant's Sunday ended with a painful moment, but the Dallas Cowboys cornerback now faces a longer setback than the play itself suggested. Durant was hurt during the Cowboys' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders after an awkward collision in the end zone. He was later helped from the field and did not return. Two days later Dallas confirmed that Durant is dealing with a hamstring strain and will miss multiple weeks. The update adds to a growing injury list for Cowboys who are already managing issues in their secondary before Week 3 begins.

Cobie Durant's Painful Moment Became A Hamstring Injury That Will Keep Him Out

The strange play came in the second quarter while Durant was trying to defend Terry McLaurin in the end zone. Jayden Daniels sent the ball over McLaurin, and Durant went down on the turf. While he was still on the ground, safety Markquese Bell moved backward and accidentally stepped on him.

Durant stayed down for a short time before Cowboys trainers helped him up. He then left the game and didnot came back. The moment quickly became one of the more unusual scenes from Dallas' win while the bigger concern arrived with the team's injury report.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Durant has a hamstring strain and is expected to miss multiple weeks. The team has not yet decided whether he will be placed on injured reserve.

Cobie Durant Took Some Friendly Fire And Got Stepped On Right In The Butt. ????



That One Definitely Had To Hurt. pic.twitter.com/XKSaDL2ruo — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 20, 2026

Durant signed with Dallas during the offseason on a one-year, $4 million contract. He spent his first four NFL seasons with Los Angeles Rams, where he recorded 141 tackles and seven interceptions in 61 games. His absence now creates another problem for a Dallas defense that has already lost players to injury.

Shavon Revel And Markquese Bell Will Now Take On Bigger Roles For Dallas Cowboys

With Durant unavailable, Shavon Revel is set to get more work at cornerback. The 2025 third-round pick has already played 55 defensive snaps through two games, along with 22 snaps on special teams.

Schottenheimer has seen progress from the young defender. “Every rep he plays, he gets better,” the Cowboys coach said, pointing to the chance Revel now has to take on more responsibility.

Dallas Cowboys also lost safety P.J. Locke during Sunday's game. Locke has a torn plantar fascia and, like Durant, is expected to miss multiple weeks. Markquese Bell is expected to take on more snaps after already playing 57 defensive snaps and 26 on special teams this season.

The Cowboys moved to 1-1 after holding Washington to 10 second-half points and forcing one turnover. Dallas will now have to adjust its secondary while Durant begins his recovery, making the next few weeks important for the team's defensive depth.