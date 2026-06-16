Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is backing a proposal that could save the franchise roughly $100 million in taxes as work continues on plans for a new $2.6 billion domed stadium in Brook Park, Ohio.

According to reporting by Cleveland.com, the Browns want Brook Park to create a special community authority that would own the planned stadium and lease it back to the team. If approved, the arrangement would make the venue publicly owned, allowing construction materials to qualify for certain sales tax exemptions. The potential savings could reduce costs on one of the NFL's most ambitious stadium projects. Cleveland.com estimates the tax exemptions could save around $100 million on a stadium currently budgeted at $2.6 billion.

How the Proposal Would Work

Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt has introduced legislation to create the Brook Park New Community Authority, which would oversee parts of the development surrounding the stadium.

Under the proposal, the City of Brook Park would appoint five members to the authority, while Haslam Sports Group would appoint four. The authority would also manage revenue streams connected to the wider project. The proposal is expected to be discussed by the City Council this week, with a public hearing scheduled for July 15.

Browns Stadium Project Targets 2029 Opening

The planned stadium is expected to open in time for the 2029 NFL season and will replace the Browns' current home. Funding for the project combines private and public investment. Haslam Sports Group is contributing $1.755 billion, while the remaining funding is expected to come from the state of Ohio and the City of Brook Park. If construction costs exceed projections, Haslam Sports Group will be responsible for covering those overruns.

It Is More Than Just a Stadium

The Browns and Brook Park have pitched the development as a large-scale economic project rather than simply a new sports venue.

Plans include a surrounding $1 billion district featuring hotels, housing, retail space and entertainment attractions. Team officials believe the development could become a year-round destination and a major economic driver for Cuyahoga County. The domed stadium is also expected to host concerts, major events and college football playoff games in addition to NFL fixtures.

Design Inspired by Modern NFL Venues

The project is being designed by HKS, the architectural firm behind several prominent NFL stadiums, including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, AT&T Stadium in Arlington and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Plans call for the stadium bowl to sit about 80 feet below ground level, a design intended to bring fans closer to the field. The venue will also include a dedicated Dawg Pound section positioned near the visiting team's tunnel to maximise crowd noise on game days.

For Browns supporters, the project represents more than a new home. After the franchise's relocation to Baltimore in 1995 over stadium funding disputes and its eventual return in 1999, securing the team's long-term future in the region remains a key priority. The upcoming council discussions and July hearing will determine the next step in that process.