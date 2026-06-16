Olivia Culpo is preparing for two major milestones at once. As the model gets ready to welcome her second child with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, she is also busy transforming the couple's $14.5 million Los Angeles property into what she calls their “forever home.” Culpo recently shared fresh renovation updates on social media, giving fans a look at the changes happening inside the luxury home once owned by George Clooney.

Olivia Culpo reveals big changes inside former George Clooney Mansion during pregnancy

Culpo recently revealed renovation progress through social media, showing how multiple sections of the house have already changed. One area that stood out was a pair of side-by-side bathrooms that she felt no longer suited the layout of the home.

"Remember the two bathrooms next to each other that made no sense? All gone! I moved the door to the kitchen and now it will be a scullery,” Culpo wrote while sharing photos of the renovation.

The dining room has also gone through a noticeable transformation. Older interiors have been replaced with patterned wallpaper, hardwood floors, exposed wooden beams, and a crystal chandelier. The room is still being finished, with Culpo hinting that more pieces are yet to arrive.

“Currently … Dining table and chairs going in soon!," Culpo captioned the video of the updated dining space.

The home itself offers plenty of room for the couple's growing family. Spread across more than 7,000 square feet, the property includes six bedrooms, guest villas, sports courts, a swimming pool, and several private spaces designed for comfort and privacy.

Olivia Culpo And Christian McCaffrey prepare for a bigger family ahead of baby no. 2

The renovation comes during an exciting period for Culpo and McCaffrey, who are preparing to welcome another child. The couple tied the knot in 2024 and welcomed their daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, in 2025 before announcing earlier this year that baby No. 2 is on the way.

The house also carries celebrity history. Before Culpo and McCaffrey purchased it, the property belonged to actor George Clooney, who had owned it for years after buying it from Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks. Despite its Hollywood connection, Culpo previously said she hopes to preserve the home's original character while making it feel personal for her family.

As the NFL offseason continues for McCaffrey, the renovation appears to be one of the couple's biggest priorities before welcoming the newest member of their family later this year.