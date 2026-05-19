The Kansas City Chiefs may be preparing for Patrick Mahomes' return by Week 1, but inside NFL circles, there is growing belief that the franchise cannot afford to rush its superstar quarterback back into his old playing style too quickly. After suffering an ACL injury late last season, Mahomes remains one of the league's biggest offseason storylines, especially with Kansas City already scheduled for multiple prime-time games to open the 2026 campaign.

The bigger discussion now centres around how the Chiefs manage him once he returns. Former Kansas City head coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards believes the team must resist the temptation to immediately place everything back on Mahomes' shoulders, warning that the quarterback's aggressive “hero ball” instincts could create unnecessary risks early in the season.

Patrick Mahomes recovery puts pressure on Chiefs coaching staff

Edwards suggested the Chiefs need a far more controlled approach once the season begins. Speaking on Good Morning Football, the former NFL coach urged Kansas City to simplify the offence during the quarterback's return process. “You're going to have to really sit down with him and say, ‘Look for the best interest, not only for your career but for this organisation, this is how we got to do it early, and we'll see as it goes, but we're going to get the ball out. We're going to give you one or two reads; if it's not there, throw it away,” Edwards said.

“Don't try to play hero ball… Let's just get used to playing… He's missed football games… I mean, he hasn't played live football and all of a sudden it's live… This is what you're going to do. Bring him along slow, and as the season goes on, you put a little bit more on his plate.”

The warning comes as Kansas City prepares for a massive spotlight early in the NFL schedule. The Chiefs open the season against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football before facing the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football the following week. Many fans and analysts believe the NFL would not have handed Kansas City those prime-time slots unless there was confidence Mahomes could return in time.

Still, head coach Andy Reid dismissed suggestions that the schedule reveals anything about Mahomes' health status. “I don't give them anything, da**it,” Reid said. “You give them too much, then you're going to be playing over in Australia, da** it. You don't want to give them too much.”

Chiefs waiting for clearer Patrick Mahomes injury update

Mahomes suffered the ACL injury during a Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers last season before undergoing surgery shortly afterwards. Recovery from that type of injury usually takes close to nine months, although the quarterback has repeatedly expressed confidence about returning by opening week. Kansas City's first OTA sessions begin on May 26.